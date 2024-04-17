PREP SOFTBALL: Danville loses to Normal West

Apr. 16—DANVILLE — The Danville softball team hung tough early on against Normal West, tying things up at 2-2 after three innings.

But the Vikings could not continue the battle as the Wildcats went on to a 9-3 win on Tuesday.

Maya Gagnon had two hits and two RBIs for Danville, while Kendall Rannebarger and Kamryn Anglemyer each had two hits and Jaidyn Hardesty had an RBI.

The Vikings are 6-7 and will next play Champaign Centennial on Monday.

At Danville

Normal West 9, Danville 3

N. West'101'132'1'— '9 '10' 0

Danville'002'010'0'—'3'9'5

WP — Fasig. LP — Kendall Rannebarger. Two or more hits — NW: Kobel, Hafermann, Horeis, Rood D: Rannebarger, Maya Gagnon, Kamryn Anglemyer. 2B — NW: Kobel, Hafermann, Rood, Fasig D: Rannebarger. HR — NW: Horeis. RBIs — NW: Kobel, McCandless, Hafermann, Horeis, Fasig D: Gagnon 2, Jaidyn Hardesty.