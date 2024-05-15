PREP SOFTBALL: Danville loses close one to Bloomington

May 14—DANVILLE — The Danville softball team was in an extra-innings battle with Bloomington on Tuesday and lost a close 3-1 decision to Bloomington.

Kendall Rannebarger had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Vikings and had two hits, while Jaidyn Hardesty, Maya Gagnon and Gracie Briggs also added two hits with Gagnon had the lone RBI.

The Vikings drop to 10-14 and will face Rantoul on Wednesday.

At Danville

Bloomington 3, Danville 1

Bloomington'010'000'000'02'— '3 '13' 0

Danville'010'000'000'00'—'1'10'0

WP — Vetter. LP — Kendall Rannebarger. Two or more hits — B: Shvey 3, Lovell 3, Vetter, Nichols, Stevenson D: Rannebarger. Jaidyn Hardesty, Maya Gagnon, Gracie Briggs. 2B — B: Shvey, Lovell, Vetter D: Rannebarger. RBIs — B: Vetter, Stevenson D: Gagnon.