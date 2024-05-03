PREP SOFTBALL: Danville loses to Casey-Westfield

May 2—CASEY — The Danville softball team got within 3-2, but Casey-Westfield scored 10 runs in the third to come away with a 14-4 win in six innings on Thursday.

TaeAna Boyd had two hits and a RBI for the Vikings, while Payton Beith had an RBI and Jaiden Hardesty had two hits.

The Vikings will try to regroup on Tuesday against St. Joseph-Ogden.

At Casey

Casey-Westfield 14, Danville 4

Danville'011'020'— '4 '8' 1

C-W'30(10)'001'—'14'16'2

WP — Goble LP — Kendall Rannebarger. Two or more hits — D: TaeAna Boyd, Jaiden Hardesty CW: Goble, Truelove, Cribelar, Smith, Ring. 2B — CW: Ring 2, Scott 2, Cribelar, Smith. 3B — CW: Cribelar. HR — CW: Truelove. RBIs — D: Boyd, Peyton Beith CW: Truelove 3, Scott 3, Ring 2, Moore 2, Goble, Cribelar, Smith, Fuller.