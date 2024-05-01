PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman, Vinemont advance to regional tournaments
Apr. 30—Cullman and Vinemont finished runner-up in their respective area softball tournaments this week.
With that, both the Bearcats and Eagles officially advanced to the regional stage, which begins next Monday.
Cullman will travel to Florence for the North Regional and play Class 6A No. 7 Hazel Green on Monday at 10:45 a.m.
Vinemont, meanwhile, will face Class 3A No. 10 Hokes Bluff on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The Eagles are competing at the East Regional in Albertville — their first regional trip since 2013.
The seasons ended for the rest of the teams in The Times' coverage area.
See full capsules below.
------
Class 1A — Area 14 Tournament
Meek 10, Addison 2
------
Athens Bible 12, Addison 2
------
Class 2A — Area 10 Tournament
Cleveland 10, Holly Pond 0
------
Cleveland 17, Holly Pond 0
------
Class 2A — Area 12 Tournament
Locust Fork 7, Cold Springs 5
Joci Williams: 2-for-3, RBI
Ciara Calvert: 2 RBIs
------
Locust Fork 5, Cold Springs 2
Kaydance Williams: 2-for-3, RBI
------
Class 3A — Area 13 Tournament
Vinemont 12, Susan Moore 1
Arleigh Thomason: 2 RBIs
Arleigh Thomason: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Maci Smith: 2 RBIs
Alaina Sandlin: 2 RBIs
------
J.B. Pennington 10, Vinemont 0
------
Vinemont 11, Susan Moore 3
Brooklyn Knott: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Alaina Sandlin: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Katelyn Evans: 3-for-5
Emma Dortch: 2-for-4, RBI
Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-5, RBI — 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2K
Haley Millwood: 2 RBIs
------
J.B. Pennington 11, Vinemont 0
------
Class 4A — Area 13 Tournament
East Lawrence 9, Hanceville 8
Piper Butts: 3-for-4, RBI
Alex Twitty: 3-for-4
Katie Twilley: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4, RBI
------
West Morgan 5, Good Hope 0
------
Good Hope 11, Hanceville 1
Haley Lay: 3-for-3, RBI
Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3, RBI
Kylee Smith: 2-for-3, RBI
Molly Benefield: 2 RBIs
Molly Benefield: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K
------
Good Hope 6, East Lawrence 3
Haley Lay: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Campbell Koch: 2 RBIs
------
Priceville 4, Good Hope 1
Molly Benefield: 3-for-3
------
Class 5A — Area 12 Tournament
Hayden 4, West Point 3
Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-4, RBI
Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-4
------
Springville 16, Fairview 0
------
West Point 11, Fairview 1
Macie Brown: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kylee Quinn: 2-for-4, RBI
------
Hayden 12, West Point 6
Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-4
Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
Macie Brown: 2-for-4, RBI
Kylee Quinn: 2 RBIs
------
Class 6A — Area 13 Tournament
Mortimer Jordan 4, Cullman 0
------
Mortimer Jordan 3, Cullman 2
Dracen Bates: 2-for-3, RBI