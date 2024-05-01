PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman, Vinemont advance to regional tournaments

Apr. 30—Cullman and Vinemont finished runner-up in their respective area softball tournaments this week.

With that, both the Bearcats and Eagles officially advanced to the regional stage, which begins next Monday.

Cullman will travel to Florence for the North Regional and play Class 6A No. 7 Hazel Green on Monday at 10:45 a.m.

Vinemont, meanwhile, will face Class 3A No. 10 Hokes Bluff on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The Eagles are competing at the East Regional in Albertville — their first regional trip since 2013.

The seasons ended for the rest of the teams in The Times' coverage area.

See full capsules below.

------

Class 1A — Area 14 Tournament

Meek 10, Addison 2

------

Athens Bible 12, Addison 2

------

Class 2A — Area 10 Tournament

Cleveland 10, Holly Pond 0

------

Cleveland 17, Holly Pond 0

------

Class 2A — Area 12 Tournament

Locust Fork 7, Cold Springs 5

Joci Williams: 2-for-3, RBI

Ciara Calvert: 2 RBIs

------

Locust Fork 5, Cold Springs 2

Kaydance Williams: 2-for-3, RBI

------

Class 3A — Area 13 Tournament

Vinemont 12, Susan Moore 1

Arleigh Thomason: 2 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Maci Smith: 2 RBIs

Alaina Sandlin: 2 RBIs

------

J.B. Pennington 10, Vinemont 0

------

Vinemont 11, Susan Moore 3

Brooklyn Knott: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Alaina Sandlin: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Katelyn Evans: 3-for-5

Emma Dortch: 2-for-4, RBI

Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-5, RBI — 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2K

Haley Millwood: 2 RBIs

------

J.B. Pennington 11, Vinemont 0

------

Class 4A — Area 13 Tournament

East Lawrence 9, Hanceville 8

Piper Butts: 3-for-4, RBI

Alex Twitty: 3-for-4

Katie Twilley: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4, RBI

------

West Morgan 5, Good Hope 0

------

Good Hope 11, Hanceville 1

Haley Lay: 3-for-3, RBI

Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3, RBI

Kylee Smith: 2-for-3, RBI

Molly Benefield: 2 RBIs

Molly Benefield: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K

------

Good Hope 6, East Lawrence 3

Haley Lay: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Campbell Koch: 2 RBIs

------

Priceville 4, Good Hope 1

Molly Benefield: 3-for-3

------

Class 5A — Area 12 Tournament

Hayden 4, West Point 3

Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-4, RBI

Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-4

------

Springville 16, Fairview 0

------

West Point 11, Fairview 1

Macie Brown: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kylee Quinn: 2-for-4, RBI

------

Hayden 12, West Point 6

Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-4

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs

Macie Brown: 2-for-4, RBI

Kylee Quinn: 2 RBIs

------

Class 6A — Area 13 Tournament

Mortimer Jordan 4, Cullman 0

------

Mortimer Jordan 3, Cullman 2

Dracen Bates: 2-for-3, RBI