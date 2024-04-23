PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman records 9-3 home win over West Point; Cold Springs, Vinemont triumph

Apr. 22—Cullman's softball team collected its 21st win of the season on Monday, downing West Point 9-3 in front of its home crowd.

The Bearcats (21-13-1) claimed a 3-0 lead in the first inning following consecutive RBI hits by Kynlei Storey, Hattie Graham and Brooklyn Morton — all coming with two outs.

The Warriors, though, battled back to tie the contest with a Macie Brown sacrifice fly in the third inning and a two-run homer by Kylee Quinn to right-center field in the fourth.

But Cullman landed the final blow with a five-run fifth frame — highlighted by run-scoring singles from Dracen Bates and Brie Voss — to take control and pull away. Graham (sacrifice fly) and Kylie Stracener (groundout) added RBIs as well for the Black and Gold, which scored its final run in the sixth inning via a West Point error.

Voss, meanwhile, delivered a solid effort in the circle — scattering nine hits and eight strikeouts across seven innings.

Brinlee Phillips paced West Point, which dropped to 12-15-1 following the loss, with three hits.

See more local roundup below.

------

Monday — April 22

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 9, Addison 6

Brooklyn Ingram: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Adriana Young: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Cold Springs 14, Dora 11

Peyton Kennedy: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Sadie Smith: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Kaydance Williams: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Vinemont 11, Hanceville 6

Katelyn Evans: 4-for-5 (HR), 3 RBIs

Mabry Thompson: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason: 3-for-5, RBI