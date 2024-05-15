PREP SOFTBALL: Covington wins war with North Vermillion

May 14—CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington softball team battled with North Vermillion on Tuesday and would come out with a 21-18 win.

Lily Gayler, Alex Sutherlin and Ava Stein each had four RBIs for the Trojans, while Karma Kingery had three hits and a RBI, Haley Holycross and Jayleigh Lague had two hits and two RBIs and Lily Pigg had an RBI.

Addie Burns had three hits and four RBIs for the Falcons, while Pailynn Nichols had two hits and four RBIs, Ava Jumps and Hope Kawata each had two RBIs and Olivia Baker, Tessa Downs and Kiara Waddell each had a RBI.

The Trojans are 9-14.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Covington 21, N. Vermillion 18

Covington'505'351'2'— '21 '12' 2

N. Vermillion'430'218'0'—'18'8'4

WP — Emma Holycross. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — C: Karma Kingery 3, Lily Gayler, Haley Holycross, Jaleigh Lague NV: Addie Burns 3, Pailynn Nichols. 2B — C: Gayler, Lague, Ava Stine NV: Burns 2. RBIs — C: Gayler 4, Alex Sutherlin 4, Stein 4, Haley Holycross 2, Lague 2, Kingery, Lily Pigg NV: Burns 4, Nichols 4, Ava Jumps 2, Hope Kawata 2, Olivia Baker, Tessa Downs, Kiara Waddell.