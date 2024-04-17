PREP SOFTBALL: Covington defeats Oakwood

Apr. 16—FITHIAN — The Covington softball team jumped out to a big lead and would go on to a 13-4 win over Oakwood on Tuesday.

Brooke Rottman had two hits and four RBIs for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had three RBIs, Haley Holycross had two hits and two RBIs, Jayleigh Lague had an RBI and winning pitcher Emma Holycross had two hits and seven strikeouts on the mound.

Samantha Dunavan, Olivia Fegett and Brooklynn Myers each had one RBI for the Comets.

The Trojans are 3-4 and will face Tri-County on Wednesday, while the Comets are 3-13 and will face Heritage on Wednesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Fithian

Covington 13, Oakwood 4

Covington'512'400'1'— '13 '9' 0

Oakwood'000'030'1'—'4'6'3

WP — Emma Holycross. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — C: Emma Holycross, Haley Holycross, Brooke Rottman 2B — C: Haley Holycross, Jayleigh Lague. 3B — C: Alex Sutherlin, Rotteman, Emma Holycross. O: Samantha Dunavan. RBIs — C: Rottman 4, Sutherlin 3, Haley Holycross 2, Lague O:Brooklynn Myers, Olivia Fegett, Dunavan