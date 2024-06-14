Prep softball: Chargers slug way to second straight Fairfield Invite title

FAIRFIELD — It just seemed like no lead would be safe on Saturday.

Chariton led 10-5 in the fourth, 12-10 in the fifth and 16-12 in the sixth. Still, the Fairfield Softball Invitational championship medals were never fully secured until Lucy Stratton had secured a ground ball hit back to the pitching circle by Taylor Smith.

Stratton straightened up and threw to first. With that, finally, Chariton won perhaps the wildest game in the 44th edition of Fairfield's annual regular-season bracketed tournament. Sydney Cain's two-run double and a clutch two-out RBI single by Mckenzie Snook proved to be the decisive hits that lifted the Chargers to a 16-13 win over Grinnell, winning the Fairfield Invitational for the second straight year despite clutch hits by the Tigers that forged a 10-10 tie after four innings and a 12-12 tie after five.

"We battled all day, but our bats were hot all day," Chariton head softball coach Curt Smyser said. "Sydney came back and hit well for us. Lucy was tremendous. The bottom of our order came up big for us. When we went into the international tiebreaker in that final inning (against Grinnell), Brynli Smyser came up when she hadn't had a hit all day and came up with a huge single to bring in our first run.

"The bottom of our order really came through to bring up the top of our order with a chance to produce. Lucy was great pitching for us to finish it."

Chariton finished the three-game run to the Fairfield Invitational title over the weekend. The Chargers scored 40 runs in wins over Mount Pleasant, Central Lee and Grinnell collecting 35 combined hits over 16 innings rolling into the championship game by shutting out Mount Pleasant in last Friday's quarterfinal, 16-0 in three innings, before dominating soon-to-be ranked Central Lee 8-0 in Saturday's semifinal round behind a complete-game two-hit shutout pitched by Stratton.

The hits and runs kept coming in Saturday's championship game. Facing Grinnell junior Rylie Imhoff, Chariton connected on 13 hits over the first four innings carrying a five-run lead into the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers, however, would not go quietly in the championship slugfest. Rhiannon Rees, who pitched Grinnell into the championship game tossing a no-hitter on Friday in a 10-0 win over Van Buren County before earning a six-inning win over previously-unbeaten West Burlington-Notre Dame in the semifinals, opened the bottom of the fourth with a double as the Tigers put the first three runners on base against the Chargers.

Chariton avoided giving up a run initially, forcing out Rees at home on a ground ball hit by Andrews. Kennedy Harms brought in one run on a fielder's choice groundout, moving the Chargers within one out of carrying a 10-6 lead into the fifth.

Imhoff, however, extended the inning by drawing a walk, loading the bases for Kaitlyn Smith. The freshman infielder then tied the score with one swing, driving a grand slam home run over the fence in left to suddenly tie the game heading into the final inning of regulation with the time limit on the threshold of expiring.

"That home run definitely took some wind out of our sails," Smyser said. "Fortunately, I've got a pretty tough group."

The top of Chariton's order responded in the top of the fifth as Addie McGee drew a four-pitch walk off Rees before moving to second on a single by Cain, the sixth of the junior's seven hits in the tournament. Stratton loaded the bases with a popped-up bunt that was dropped by Grinnell catcher Mayci Andrews, setting up Mallory Willis for a tiebreaking RBI single and an RBI groundout by Snook that brought home McGee and Cain giving the Chargers a 12-10 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

"I've been hitting really good and the rest of our girls have been hitting really good," Cain said. "When everyone's hitting as well as we're capable of hitting, we get a lot of confidence. As long as you know you can do it, you've got a better chance of stepping up and getting a big hit."

Having already announced that the fifth inning would be the last regulation inning of the title game, Grinnell needed at least two runs to extend the contest. The Tigers put two runners on with two out before Andrews drilled a double off the fence in left-center field bringing in Alyssa Flander and Josie Smith to tie the game at 12-12.

Suddenly, Grinnell found themselves one hit away from winning the tournament title. It appeared that Harms would deliver that hit driving a pitch out to shallow left field before Halliee Smith made a game-saving diving catch sending the teams into the sixth inning of the championship battle.

"I just put my running shoes on and went after it," Smith said. "I went down with both hands to secure it and held on for dear life. It's really exciting. It feels like I did something to save the game for us."

That catch kept the Fairfield Invitational medals from heading off to Powesheik County, giving Chariton another chance to defend their title. Smyser's lead-off RBI single to bring home Brooke Kephart opened a four-run rally with Cain driving in two runs with her first triple of the tournament before scoring her fourth run of the title game on Snook's third run-scoring hit of the finale.

"Grinnell had a lot of momentum, but we just knew we had to get back into the dugout and keep swinging our hot bats," Cain said. "We knew we had to keep scoring. We got as many runs as we could in the sixth. We made sure from that point to just keep getting outs.

"This win was really big for us. We've got some more confidence and can hopefully get ourselves right back in the conference race."

Knoxville was able to cool off Chariton, somewhat, on Monday winning 5-2 over the Chargers (8-6) to maintain their one-game lead over Cardinal, who bounced back in the Fairfield Invitational from a 4-2 quarterfinal loss to No. 13 (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame to finish fifth on Saturday with shutout wins over Van Buren County and Fairfield. Nicoa McClure's no-hitter on Wednesday, however, carried ninth-ranked (2A) Cardinal (14-5) to a 2-0 win over the Panthers (6-7) creating a tie atop the South Central Conference while bringing Chariton back within two games of the conference lead.

"We've learned a lot from our losses earlier in the season," Smyser said. "Our kids are resilient. They've worked hard and our senior leaders have done a lot to put us in position to still have a chance at accomplishing some big goals this season."