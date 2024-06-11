Prep softball: Carly Goodwin named Gatorade Player of Year

EDDYVILLE — In its 39th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade has named Sigourney senior Carly Goodwin as the 2023-24 Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year. Goodwin is the first Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sigourney.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Goodwin as Iowa’s best high school softball player. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Amanda Freed (1997-98, Pacifica High School, Ca.), Cat Osterman (2000-01, Cypress Springs High School, Tex.), Rachel Garcia (2014-15, 2012-13, Highland High School, Cal.) and Ava Brown (2022-23 & 202122, Lake Creek High School, Tex.).

The 5-9 senior right-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Savages to a 27-5 record and a fifth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament. Goodwin led the state with a 0.19 ERA while compiling a record of 23-3 with 325 strikeouts to just seven walks in 144.2 innings pitched. She also batted .433 with 41 RBI while earning 1A First-Team All-State honors.

The Student Council Vice President at her school, Goodwin has volunteered locally with Toys for Tots, providing Christmas gifts for needy families, in addition to donating her time as part of clothing and blood-donation drives. She has also served as an instructor at youth basketball and softball camps.

“She is, hands-down, the best pitcher we have faced in my coaching career,” said Kortney Denkman, head coach at Wilton High School. “With her speed and ball movement, it’s hard to get a run on the scoreboard.”

Goodwin has maintained a 3.39 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field awarding one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Goodwin joins recent Gatorade Iowa Softball Players of the Year Jena Young (2022-23, Winterset High School), Jalen Adams (2021-22, Fort Dodge Senior High School), Ayana Lindsey (2020-21, Iowa City High School) and Mikayla Houge (2019-20, Collins-Maxwell High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $4.9 million in grants to winners across more than 1,900 organizations.