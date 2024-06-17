Prep softball: Bulldogs top Savages at Osky

OSKALOOSA — It always helps to pitch with a lead.

Sydney Rockhold helped establish an advantage on the scoreboard before even setting foot in the pitching circle for the Ottumwa softball team on Saturday. Rockhold and Avery Franke opened the first of two games for the Bulldogs at the Oskaloosa Indian Classic with back-to-back hits, setting up a first inning that ended with a run scored by Franke after Lexi Ferguson was hit by a two-out pitch with the bases loaded.

For Rockhold, it was the start of a productive effort against third-ranked (1A) Sigourney. Besides picking up her third straight win in the pitching circle, Rockhold would lead Ottumwa with three hits including an RBI single in the second inning as the Bulldogs put away their first win over a ranked opponent this season, pulling away in the fifth to clinch a 6-2 win over South Iowa Cedar League-leading Savages on Diamond 2 at the Lacey Sports and Recreation Complex.

"Our hitting was a little better in the first game," Rockhold said. "It always helps when you start out on top and can add some insurance runs. It makes it easier to go through it."

In the pitching circle, Rockhold would allow just four hits over five innings giving up a season-low two runs. The game would mark just the second complete-game win of the season for the senior pitcher with the first coming in a season-opening 16-3 four-inning win at Des Moines Hoover back on May 23.

"I've worked on my spots better and figured out things to think about before I throw my pitches," Rockhold said. "It's been a little bit different being the No. 1 pitcher on the staff this season. There are some things that have been the same, but I feel better with the differences that have come with having that responsibility."

Ottumwa (5-13) came within one inning, and potentially two calls, away from securing their first doubleheader sweep since winning the first two games of the year at Des Moines Hoover. The Bulldogs fell 5-0 to West Burlington-Notre Dame in the final game of the day at the Indian Classic as catcher's interference on a foul ball hit by Lucie Felkins with the bases loaded in the fourth brought in the first of the Falcons' five runs in the inning off freshman pitcher Adeline Thompson.

Despite allowing just two hits over five innings, Thompson would struggle to find the strike zone after the Falcons were awarded the first run on the call at the plate. Madelyn Knapp and Isabelle Blaufus drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks before a sacrifice fly to right by Anna Engberg and a wild pitch that allowed Knapp to score from third suddenly put Ottumwa behind by five runs.

"I'd like to say that didn't rattle Adeline that much," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "A lot of it comes down to hitting spots. It's a little hard to come back when one team gains that kind of momentum. It put us behind in our momentum. It was a little bit of an interesting game."

Ottumwa managed just one hit off Orayana Gonzalez over five innings. That hit by Lily Garrison leading off the third inning nearly led to the Bulldogs jumping on top against West Burlington as back-to-back two-out walks drawn by Samantha Weeks and Caysen Thompson loaded the bases for Hunter Caldwell.

The junior infielder nearly grounded a pitch into right field for what would have been a run-scoring hit that would have given Ottumwa the lead and kept the inning alive, giving the Bulldogs a chance to keep the rally going. Instead, Thompson was ruled to have interfered with the ground ball on her way between first and second base, bringing the inning to a sudden end.

"The girls came ready to play. That definitely showed in the first game against Sigourney," Moore said. "We played well through some rain. We haven't experienced that this season. It's something you can't really prepare for until you're dealing with it. The girls handled everything really well."

While Ottumwa secured a split on Saturday in Oskaloosa, third-ranked Sigourney suffered a pair of losses after falling in a dual of 1A all-state ace pitchers to open the Classic. Sigourney senior Carly Goodwin and Collins-Maxwell senior Erica Houge combined to allow just four hits over seven innings striking out 27 combined batters in a duel worthy of any state softball tournament.

Despite striking out 14 batters, Goodwin would ultimately suffer the loss after allowing an infield single to Houge to open the bottom of the seventh. After a bunt moved Houge to second base, Jayden Peters lines a softball that bounced out of the glove of Ava Fisch allowing Houge to score the winning run in a 1-0 win for the eighth-ranked (1A) Spartans (16-1) over the third-ranked Savages (13-5).

"We may end up facing each other again at the state tournament. There was a lot of adrenaline going into the match-up and the adrenaline just carried over as each inning went by," Goodwin said. "We just need to bring more energy as a team and we'll be just fine."

Houge would leave an incredible mark on the Indian Classic, following up her one-hit shutout of Sigourney by throwing a perfect six-inning game against Fairfield later on Saturday. The Trojans managed just two hits in two losses, falling 7-1 to Oskaloosa to open the day before suffering a 6-0 loss to Collins-Maxwell.

"We faced Erica last year and beat her. She's gotten a little better since last year, but we hit a lot better," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "We should have more than two hits in two games. If you're not going to get more than two hits, you're not going to win many games. That's why we've only won three games all season."