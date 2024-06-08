Prep softball: Bulldogs snap losing streak at East

OTTUMWA — Ultimately, there was no other way to describe the night for the Ottumwa High School softball team on Wednesday.

"It's just bad luck," Ottumwa head coach Mandi Moore said. "There's not much you can do if luck is not on your side."

Des Moines Lincoln robbed the Bulldogs not once, not twice, but three separate times of runs in the second game of an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader on Wednesday night at Frank Huston Field. The defensive mastery of the Railsplitters ended a frustrating night at the plate for Ottumwa, falling 9-0 in game one and 1-0 in game two as both C.J. Risius and Sarah Vrba each pitched three-hit complete-game shutouts.

"I had no doubt," Des Moines Lincoln head softball coach Dominic Ellis said with a smile after holding off multiple threats by the Bulldogs. "Our defense saved the day for us. We made some big plays and got some lucky bounces. Hopefully, it's the kind of night that propels us forward."

Wednesday's nightcap extended Ottumwa's losing streak to 10 consecutive games after opening the year sweeping Des Moines Hoover back on May 23. The Bulldogs would not have to wait long to finally get back on the winning track, winning 8-6 in the opening game of Thursday's Iowa Alliance south doubleheader at Des Moines East scoring five runs in the very first inning highlighted by a three-run home run by Erynn Ward, who went 1-6 on Wednesday night against Lincoln with four strikeouts.

"We're still working with some things in and figuring out what works and what needs tweaked," Moore said. "We can hopefully use these early games as learning lessons and have a stronger game plans when we face some of these teams again later in the season."

Ward's home run closed out a productive inning for the Ottumwa hitters that included hard single into right by Samantha Weeks and an RBI double by Caysen Thompson, both of whom were robbed of what could have been game-changing hits on Wednesday by the Railsplitters. After getting just one runner in scoring position in the opening game against Lincoln, the Bulldogs finally moved a runner to third base for the first time in the doubleheader after Lily Garrison singled and moved around the bases after a pair of sacrifice bunts, the second of which led to a fielding error putting Ottumwa a hit away from potentially taking the lead.

Weeks seemed to have that hit, lining a ball towards the same left-center field gap that Thompson would hit on Thursday against East. Lincoln shortstop Melanie Haltom, however, leaped up to keep the liner by Weeks from finding the outfield turf keeping Ottumwa off the scoreboard before Thompson struck out for the fifth time in the doubleheader, keeping the Bulldogs for the 10th consecutive inning.

"I would say that's an RBI hit for her nine times out of 10," Moore said of the Weeks lineout. "It was great timing for (Haltom) and unlucky for us."

The luck would continue to be against Ottumwa in the nightcap against the Railsplitters in the very next inning. Base hits by Cami Pauls and Garrison loaded the bases for the Bulldogs with two outs before a wild pitch by Vrba send Ferguson sprinting home from third base trying to score the tying run in the second game of the doubleheader, giving Ottumwa a chance to score a run in the same way Lincoln had twice in the first game.

Sydney Rockhold, the losing pitching in game one, did not get the same bounce either time in game one that Vrba got in game two. The ball bounced right back to Lincoln catcher Arianna Crosbie, who shoveled the ball right back to Vrba who tagged out Ferguson inches in front of the plate again protecting Lincoln's 1-0 lead.

"Anytime you get a play like that, you're hoping it's going to be the play you need to get things going and open the door to scoring multiple runs," Moore said. "It's frustrating, but you just have to let it go and move on to try and do things better the next time."

Ottumwa had one more chance to turn around the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader as Breanna Griffiths moved down to second base with the potential tying run in the fifth inning after Rockhold reached on a one-out walk. After striking out in first five trips to the plate, Thompson made solid contact with a two-out pitch by Vrba driving the ball to left field.

Instead of a two-out RBI hit that would have tied the score, Thompson was robbed by Meadow Dahlhauser who made a running over-the-shoulder catch. The Bulldogs would not put another runner on base in the doubleheader as Lincoln (8-4, 4-0 Iowa Alliance) escaped Huston Field with a sweep.

"It's just a matter of bad timing. Any of those plays go differently and it's a totally different ball game," Moore said. "The fact that we kept putting ourselves in those positions showed the girls never gave up. They kept fighting even when things weren't going our way."

The tough luck of the Ottumwa hitters spoiled a stellar start in the pitching circle by Adeline Thompson. After giving up a first-inning run on a pair of hits by Marisa Newhouse and Risius, the Ottumwa freshman shut out the Railsplitters over the final six innings allowing just four more hits while striking out four batters.

"As the season has gone on, I think I've learned something new from each start," Thompson said. "I just had to trust in my defense and trust in myself. It doesn't have to be one person that makes it happen. I've got teammates out there that can definitely help me out."

Ottumwa nearly scored a conference sweep of their own on Thursday, rallying in their final at-bat to tie game two in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch that allowed Avery Franke to score from third to tie the game at 3-3. East, however, took advantage of a pair of walks to set up Maya Hernandez-Howard for a walk-off RBI groundout lifting the Scarlets to a 4-3 win salvaging a split with the Bulldogs.

"You want the wins, but the main thing I'm focused on is seeing these girls get better game by game," Moore said. "Whether it's better at-bats or better plays in the field, that's what you're looking for. Wins are nice, but wins aren't everything. It's all about learning and growing as the season goes on."

Ottumwa (3-11, 3-5 Iowa Alliance) will be back in action on Tuesday for a doubleheader at Marshalltown. The Bulldogs return home on Thursday to host Des Moines Hoover in a conference doubleheader seeking to complete a regular-season series sweep of the Huskies.