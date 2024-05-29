Prep softball: Bulldogs fall twice in regional final rematch

May 29—PLEASANT HILL — Just five days after opening the season by scoring 28 runs over seven innings in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division sweep against Des Moines Hoover, the Ottumwa softball team were shut out twice on six combined hits by 10th-ranked Southeast Polk on Tuesday in a rematch of last year's Class 5A substate final between the teams.

Karter Price and Maci Bice each tossed complete-game, three-hit shutouts for the Rams to clinch a pair of 10-0 wins over the Bulldogs. Halle Clark led Southeast Polk at the plate with five combined hits in the doubleheader, including a three-hit effort in game one finishing with a double, four runs driven in and three runs scored in the two games.

Sydney Rockhold picked up her second hit of the season for the Bulldogs, driving a pitch up the middle in the opening inning of game one. Caysen Thompson, Ottumwa's early-season hit leader after leading OHS with five in the doubleheader sweep at Des Moines Hoover, added her sixth hit of the season in the opening game for the Bulldogs. Cami Pauls collected her first hit of the season in the second inning of game one, giving Ottumwa a chance to take the early lead before a running catch in right center by Jadyn Woods robbed Lexi Ferguson of a potential two-out run-scoring hit.

Ivy Ohoriko went 2-4 in the opening game of the doubleheader for Southeast Polk, driving in three runs while scoring once. Woods doubled twice in game one, scoring twice while driving in one.

Ava Brady added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the 3-1 Rams in the opening game. Kennedy Borud added a double in the nightcap, going 2-3 while scoring a run.

Rockhold, after suffering her first loss of the season in the pitching circle in the opening game, picked up her second hit of the doubleheader in the third inning of game two. Ferguson and Hunter Caldwell each added a two-out singles for Ottumwa in the second game against the 10th-ranked (5A) Rams.

Ottumwa (2-2) will take on Dowling Catholic on Thursday in a home-opening doubleheader at Frank Huston Field starting at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs close out the week with a doubleheader at Ames on Friday.