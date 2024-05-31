Prep softball: Bulldogs 'celebrate the successes' in home-opening losses to Dowling

May 31—OTTUMWA — It was Lexi Ferguson's first home run trot.

Ferguson, however, didn't realize it until she was headed to home plate.

"I didn't even realize it went over. I just took off when I hit it and was running as fast as I could," Ferguson said. "I'm going to say it was around third base when I saw all my teammates running out of the dugout. That's when I knew it was gone."

Ferguson followed up her first home run, ever, by turning an unassisted double play to end the very next inning. Both plays gave the Ottumwa High School softball team a jolt of energy late in their home-opening doubleheader with Dowling Catholic.

If only the jolt had come earlier. Dowling Catholic clinched the doubleheader sweep with a 9-5 win in game two as Grace Nagel came on to record the final two outs after closing out an 8-3 win in the opening game for the Maroons getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning before retiring six of the next eight Ottumwa hitters.

"You could see glimmers of how explosive we can be. We just need to carry that throughout every game," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "There are times where you'll see our youth, and that's to be expected. I'm hoping that it grows and we can be more explosive throughout the whole game instead of just sparking in the late innings.

"We've talked with the girls that we're going to the celebrate the successes and get better for the end of the season."

Thursday's doubleheader ultimately served as a chance for the young Bulldog softball squad to learn and grow against the Maroons. Solid contact proved to be the difference in the two games as Dowling finished with 24 hits, connecting on 12 in each game with three combined doubles by Abby Johnson and a pair of home runs from Kylie Matejski highlighting an attack that produced at least one run in each of the seven innings against the Bulldogs in game one as well as a pair of four-run rallies in game two.

"Dowling squared up balls a little better than we did," Moore said. "We just need to make adjustments a little bit quicker, but again, we've got a lot of new faces. For some of these girls, it's their first at-bats at the varsity level. I would say that's to be expected. We're hoping for progression throughout the season."

Avery Franke, one of Ottumwa's familiar faces having started 67 games over the previous two seasons, finished the first two games of the season at Huston Field leading all players with five combined hits in the doubleheader. Franke reached in all four trips to the plate in the opening game, scoring two of Ottumwa's three runs, before leading off the second game with her third hit of the night before scoring on an RBI double by Samantha Weeks giving the Bulldogs the lead for the first time against the Maroons.

"When I get up to the plate, I just try to focus on making contact with the ball," Franke said. "I know I'm not a power hitter. I know I just need to get the ball in play to help the team score some runs."

Weeks would come home later in the first inning of game two on a two-out RBI double by Caysen Thompson, giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs would carry that lead into the third inning of the nightcap before Dowling (3-1) put together their first four-run rally, connecting on four hits off OHS freshman pitcher Adeline Thompson taking the lead for good on a line drive to left by Matejski that popped in and out of the glove of Ottumwa sophomore Kendra Cole, allowing two runs to score for the Maroons to snap a 2-2 tie.

"I would rather have those type of things happen now so we can get the questions answered and the corrections made now before it's time for regionals," Moore said. "The goal is, by regionals, that we know what we're doing and it'll be go time for us."

The Bulldogs made late rallies in each game against Dowling, cutting a 6-1 lead down to 6-3 in the fifth inning of game one on a two-run single by Caysen Thompson with two outs. Hunter Caldwell followed Thompson's run-scoring hit with her second hit of the game before Ferguson drew a walk, heading down to first base representing the potential tying run.

Dowling head coach Brent Parrott didn't waste time going to Nagel, taking out Avery Baker despite the eighth-grade pitcher not allowing an earned run over the first four innings. Cami Pauls popped up to short on the first pitch thrown by Nagel, ending Ottumwa's best chance to secure a home-opening comeback win.

"You kind of have to expect the unexpected at this point in the season with a young team," Moore said. "There's going to be a lot of moving parts. There's going to be a lot of tweaking with the line-up. You try people in new places. By the middle of the season, we'll hopefully have those people in the places we expect them to be at by the end of the season so that we're ready to rock and roll."

Ottumwa (2-4) wrapped up the week with a doubleheader at previously-ranked Ames on Friday. The Bulldogs return home next week to host Iowa Alliance south division doubleheaders against Des Moines Roosevelt on Monday and Des Moines Lincoln on Wednesday.

"We didn't pull off the wins (against Dowling), but we never stopped fighting," Ferguson said. "We just need to keep our energy up and continue to communicate. We may be a young team, but we're going to try as hard as we can to get a few more wins out of this season. There are going to be ups and downs. You just have to keep going and keep pushing."

"After getting all these hits and making all these good plays at the end of this doubleheader, I think we've got our confidence going up," Franke added. "Once we get up, we stay up. That's something that is good about our team."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.