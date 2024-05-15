PREP SOFTBALL: Armstrong-Potomac's season ends at Villa Grove

May 14—VILLA GROVE — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team's season ended in four innings on Tuesday in a 15-0 loss to Villa Grove in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.

Acasia Gernentz had the lone hit for the Trojans and took the loss on the mound.

Armstrong-Potomac ends the season with a 8-12-1 record, while Villa Grove will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Friday in the regional championship.

At Villa Grove

Villa Grove 15, Armstrong-Potomac 0

A-P'000'0'— '0'1' 3

VG'00(15)'x'—'15'11'0

WP — Brown. LP — Acasia Gernentz. Two or more hits — VG: Cordes, Kiser,. Schweighart, Wilson. 2B — VG: Brown, Cordes, Kiser. HR — VG: Lillard. RBIs — VG: Lillard 2, Dodd 2, Cordes, Brown, Kiser, Thomas, Schweighart, Wilson.