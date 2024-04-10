Prep soccer: Seven score as Jacksonville's girls shut out White Plains

Apr. 9—Seven Golden Eagles scored and goalkeeper Kelsie Sigler earned a shutout as Jacksonville's girls took a 9-0 win over White Plains on Tuesday.

The win at Choccolocco Park gave the Golden Eagles another key Class 4A, Area 5 victory.

Lexi Page, Sarah Sloughfy, Elena Sevgi, Willa Kate Walker, Kylie Terrell, Marisol Cole and Emerson Weaver all scored for Jacksonville in the win.

Sloughfy, Terrell, Weaver and Joeh Kim all picked up one assist in the win.

Sigler, who played goalkeeper, picked up another shutout on the season, with Emma Easterling and Grace Booth serving as key parts of the Golden Eagles' strong offensive night.

Jacksonville, which ranked fifth in Class 4A in the most recent coaches' poll, will square off against Munford on the road Thursday.

