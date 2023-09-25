PREP SOCCER: Boys and girls soccer pairings announced

Sep. 24—We know now the road ahead for both the boys and girls soccer programs as the postseason draws near.

All sectional pairings were released during the IHSAA's Pairings Show on its network Sunday at 7 p.m. Those pairings for The Goshen News' area can be found below.

GIRLS SOCCER

3A Plymouth Sectional 4 — Game 1: Elkhart vs. Plymouth (Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.) — Game 2: Goshen vs. No. 14 Northridge (Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.) — Game 3: Concord vs. Game 1 winner (Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.) — Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.)

2A Lakeland Sectional 20 — Game 1: Wawasee vs. No. 14 NorthWood (Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m.) — Game 2: East Noble vs. West Noble (Tuesday, Oct. 7, p.m.) — Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.) — Game 4: Angola vs. Lakeland (Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.) — Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.)

1A Central Noble Sectional 36 — Game 1: No. 8 Westview vs. Elkhart Christian (Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.) — Game 2: No. 14 Bethany Christian vs. Central Noble (Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.) — Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 7p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

3A Goshen Sectional 4 — Game 1: Mishawaka vs. Concord (Monday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.) — Game 2: East Noble vs. Elkhart (Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m.) — Game 3: Plymouth vs. No. 10 Northridge (Tuesday, Oct. 7 p.m.) — Game 4: No. 17 Goshen vs. Game 1 winner (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.) — Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) — Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m.)

2A NorthWood Sectional 20 — Game 1: West Noble vs. Wawasee (Monday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m.) — Game 2: Angola vs. Lakeland (Monday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.) — Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.) — Game 4: No. 16 NorthWood vs. Garrett (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) — Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m.)

1A Bethany Christian Sectional 35 — Game 1: No. 19 Elkhart Christian vs. Lakeland Christian (Monday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.) — Game 2: No. 4 Bethany Christian vs. LaVille (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.) — Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Trinity at Greenlawn (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) — Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m.)

1A Central Noble Sectional 36 — Game 1: No. 1 Westview vs. Prairie Heights (Monday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.) — Game 2: Central Noble vs. No. 10 Blackhawk Christian (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.) — Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Lakewood Park Christian (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) — Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m.)

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.