Prep Scoreboard: Bay Reps, Trojans pick up big wins on the ice
Dec. 23—ICE HOCKEY
Bay Reps 6
Country Day 2
Traverse City Bay Reps: Grant Lucas 1 goal, 1assist; Ethan Coleman 2 assists; Thomas Boynton-Fisher 2 goal, 2 assists; Lewis Walter 2 assists; Larson Millar 2 goals; Ryan Lannen 1 goal; Tyler Boynton-Fisher 38 saves, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (8-2-1) take on Toledo St. Francis in the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Wednesday.
TC Central 6
Alpena 1
Traverse City Central: Zander Lorincz 3 assists; Ben Burley 1 assist; Kelvin Kloosterman 1 goal; Laiken Batcha 1 assist; Andrew Beattie 1 goal; Blake Weaver 1 goal; Arthur McManus 1 goal; Devin Garner 1 assist; Cole Herzberg 1 goal, 1 assist; Graham Peters 3 assists; Luke Weaver 1 goal; Kiel Knapp 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-5, 4-1 Big North) play Rockford in the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Wednesday.