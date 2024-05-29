Prep Roundup: Wise Central baseball, softball into Region 2D title games; Pioneers, Lady Trojans also qualify for state

(WJHL) – On Tuesday, teams in Southwest Virginia looked to qualify for region championship games later in the week, and in doing so, book a trip to their respective state tournaments.

Prep Roundup: VHSL Region 1D baseball, softball championships set

It was a Region 2D baseball doubleheader from Doc Adams Field in Lebanon. The opening game of the evening saw Wise Central take down John Battle, 7-5.

In the nightcap, Lebanon started slowly, but used an eleven-run fourth inning to win a shortened semifinal over Gate City, 15-0.

Abingdon baseball was one win away from a return trip to the VHSL Class 3 baseball tournament. But, four runs from Lord Botetourt was enough to push the Cavaliers past the Falcons, 4-3.

Abingdon closes its season with a record of 22-3.

On the softball side, the Region 2D semifinals took place on Battle Hill in Bristol, Virginia.

Lee High opened the game with a Emma Farmer homer, but Wise Central responded with blasts from Kaelyn Dales and Lauren Jackson in the bottom half. The Lady Warriors led by as many as ten runs, but had to hold on late, 11-9.

Wise Central will face John Battle in Thursday’s Region 2D championship, as the Lady Trojans held down Marion under the lights, 3-0.

Both The Lady Warriors and Lady Trojans advance to the VHSL Class 2 softball tournament.

OTHER SCORES:

Staunton River 6, Abingdon 3 (SB – Region 3D Semifinals)

Lord Botetourt 3, Abingdon 0 (GSOC – Region 3D Semifinals)

Graham 2, Gate City 1 (GSOC – Region 2D Semifinals)

Wise Central 4, Virginia High 3 [WC wins 2-0 on PK] (GSOC – Region 2D Semifinals)

Graham 1, Gate City 0 (BSOC – Region 2D Semifinals)

Marion 4, Union 0 (BSOC – Region 2D Semifinals)

