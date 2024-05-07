Prep Roundup: Winslow Robinson cards 67 to lead TC West to win at Petoskey; St. Francis baseball, softball sweeps Grayling

May 6—PETOSKEY — Winslow Robinson is tearing up the golf course. In a good way, that is.

The Traverse City West junior fired a 4-under 67 to finish in first place at the Petoskey Invitational on Monday, leading the Titans to a team victory as well.

"It's great being around a group of guys that are all playing well. Personally, I've tried to relax this year, and that's helped me a lot," Robinson said. "We've got so much time to get better, which is just awesome. We've shot some great scores so far, but just thinking about how much better we can get by the end of the year is really encouraging."

Robinson carded five birdies with just one bogey on the par-71 Petoskey Country Club, shooting a 34 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine.

"I got up and down a lot with a couple of chip shots, but I tried to try less — and that worked out for me," he said.

Robinson's individual medal-winning performance was buoyed by three other top-10 performances from teammates Henry Stachnik (72; fourth place), Sean Haggerty (74; sixth) and Duncan Robinson (76; ninth) for a combined score of 289.

"Winslow was outstanding, and the team was good," West head coach Todd Hursey said. "Being a young group, we're thrilled with our start to the season. These guys stay in the moment better than any team I've coached. That's the key. We don't worry about the past and don't worry about the future. So far, that's been a great formula."

Hursey said he's been surprised at how well the Titans have performed in his first year as West's head coach.

"We knew Winslow would play well. Henry has played so much better than last year. Adding Duncan as a freshman, who's had some lights-out rounds, has helped," Hursey said. "It's been everyone. They're all contributing, and our fourth and fifth scorers have been strong. The depth of our team and consistent scoring at these early stages was something I was hoping for at the end of the season. To start off this way has exceeded any expectations I had."

Traverse City Central finished in second with a 299, and the Trojans' JV squad took third at 316. The West JV team was fourth with a 325 followed by Boyne City (331), Cadillac (337), Gaylord (345), Alpena (359), Elk Rapids (364) and Petoskey (368) to round out the top 10.

The runner-up Trojans were led by Cameron Mansfield's 1-under 70, which was good for second place individually. Devin Garner shot a 75, taking seventh place, and EJ Maitland and Griffin Mawson tied for 10th with a 77.

Ryan Reynolds led Boyne with a 75. Noah Traviss paced Cadillac with a 78. Luke Somerville and Brandt Hogerheide each fired an 83 to lead Gaylord. Gabe Lively carded an 81 as Elk Rapids' top finisher. Jimmy Marshall had a 91 on his home course to lead Petoskey.

BASEBALL

GRAYLING — Traverse City St. Francis varsity baseball started the week on the plus side with a 5-4 and 10-1 sweep over Grayling on Monday.

Gladiators' Sam Wildfong took the mound for game one, striking out five and walking two. Charlie Olivier relieved for two innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one.

Tyler Thompson and Harrison Shepherd each finished with an RBI.

Aydden Clark finished 2-for-3 with a double for the Vikings. Bordie Gross, Corbin Allen and Dayton Joseph each contributed with an RBI.

Wildfong continued his dominance in the second game with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Matthew Kane went 3-for-4 with a home run to center field in the fifth inning.

The Gladiators welcome Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Vikings travel to Elk Rapids on Thursday.

Kalkaska 2 3

East Jordan 3 1

Game 1: East Jordan — Korbyn Russell 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 R, ER, BB, 15 K, 1-3, 2B; Jacob Haley RBI, BB, SB; Ryder Malpass 1-3, 2B; Lucas Stone 1-2, R, BB, SB.

Game 2: East Jordan — Stone 6 IP, 3 HA, R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K; Russell 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Haley 3-3, RBI.

Charlevoix 3 18

Boyne City 0 1

Game 1: Charlevoix — Bryce Johnson 6 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 13 K; Emmett Bergmann 2-3, R, RBI, SB; Troy Nickel 1-2, R, 2B; Hunter Lemerand 1-3, RBI.

Game 2: Charlevoix — Owen Waha 3 IP, 0 HA, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 3-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2 2B; Nickel 2-2, 4 R, 2 SB; Bergmann 1-4, R, RBI; Aiden Speigl 2-2, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Ryan Pearl 3-4, R, 3 RBI, 2B, SB; Johnson 4-4, R, SB; Lemerand 2-3, 2 R, RBI, Jack Terryberry 1-3, R, RBI, 2B, Dylan Clapp 2-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2B.

Bear Lake 11 10

Brethren 1 0

UP NEXT: The Lakers host Buckley on Thursday. The Bobcats host Manistee Catholic Central on Monday.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 14 9

Grayling 5 3

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Smietz 6 IP, 6 HA, 5 R, 4 ER, BB, 10 K; Sophie Hardy 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, Hunter St. Peter 2 R, RBI, BB; Claudia Harris 2 R, 3 H, 4 RBI.

Game 2: Traverse City St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe 6 IP, 5 HA, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-2, RBI, 2B; Z Jetter 2-4, RBI, 2B; Alessandra Cisneros 1-3, 2 RBI, R, SB; Harris 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, SB; Juliana Niedzwiecki 1-1, 2 RBI, R, 2B.

Kalkaska 10 2

East Jordan 0 5

Game 1: Kalkaska — Alyssa Colvin 5 IP, 5 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Aubrey Manchester 1-3, 3 RBI, BB, SB.

Game 2: East Jordan — Lillian Stone 6 IP, 5 HA, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2-4, Lizzie Pop 2 RBI; June Kirkpatrick 2-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Elk Rapids 8

Grayling 0

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 5 goals, 1 assist; Sofie Bellner 1 goal, 1 assist; Carlee Bingham 1 goal, 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 1 goal; Ally Plum, 1 assist; Sophie McDonald 1 assist; Inka Turunen 1 assist; Natasha Bebee 3 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (6-7, 6-2 Lake Michigan) host Oxford on Thursday. The Vikings (6-8, 2-7 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Thursday.

Kingsley 10

Benzie Central 6

Kingsley: Marisa Graham 2 goals; Makayla Birgy 3 goals; Bailey Charter 4 goals; Chrissy Whims 1 goal; Hannah Crawford 1 assist, 2 saves; Grace Beeman 5 saves.

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 6 goals; Assists by Liv Gray 1 assist; Leila Rothermel 1 assist; Hannah Batchelder 30 saves.

UP NEXT: The Stags (1-10-1, 1-6-1 Northwest) host Traverse City West (JV) on Thursday. The Huskies (0-10, 0-6 Northwest) host Buckley on Thursday.

Buckley 3

Glen Lake 3

Glen Lake: Abbi Steffke 2 goals, 1 assist; Ava Raymond 1 goal; Autumn Staley 1 assist; Andi Forton 10 saves

UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-4-1, 3-2-1 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Wednesday. The Bears (4-8-3, 2-3-2 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Wednesday.

TENNIS

Elk Rapids 7

Grayling 1

Elk Rapids winners: (1S) Ayva Johnstone 6-1, 6-0; (2S) Anneka Croftchik 6-1, 6-0; (4S) Kelly Minidis 6-1, 6-2; (1D) Chloe Taylor/Caroline Best 6-0, 6-1; (2D) Jaida Schulte/ Brynne Schulte 3-6, 6-2, 10-6; (3D) Josie Lorenz/Gabby Morton 7-6 (6), 6-4; (4D) Olivia Cargill/ Lily Heinzelman 6-2, 6-1.

Grayling winners: (3S) Brylee Sheldon 6-2, 6-0.

Harbor Springs 8

Alpena 0

Harbor Springs winners: (1S) Taylor Dickinson; (2S) Larkin Knapp; (3S) Maddy McDirmiad; (4S) Claire Miller; (1D) Charlotte Westbrook/Elliot Batens; (2D) Gabby Cesario/Sloan Hayes; (3D) Beatrice Krieger/Heidi Harrell; (4D) Katey Buchanan/Josie Kolka.

GOLF

Lakers win Northwest Conference meet

BEULAH — Michael Houtteman fired a 4-under 68 to take first place and lead Glen Lake to a one-stroke victory in a Northwest Conference meet at Champion Hill Golf Course on Monday.

Houtteman's six-birdie, two-bogey performance helped hold off the Leland Comets, who finished in second place. The Lakers combined to shoot a 347 as the Comets took runner-up with a 348. Frankfort was third at 351 followed by Onekama (363), Benzie Central (381) and Kingsley (391).

The rest of the top-10 individuals included Benzie's Christien Westcott (79), Onekama's Peyton Clouse (80), Leland's Hayden Vansteenhouse (81), Frankfort's Cash Rosum (83) and Aiden O'Dwyer (84), Leland's Howie Kropp (87), Frankfort's Elliott Hammon (89), Glen Lake's Jacob Switzer (89) and Kingsley's Ty Morgan (90).

Manistee finishes 8th at Bitner Invite

SPRING LAKE — The Manistee Mariners finished in eighth place at the highly competitive George Bitner Invitational on Monday.

The Mariners combined to fire a 327. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern took the title with a 302.

Max Scharp led Manistee with a 76 to finish in 11th place individually. Jacob Scharp was two strokes behind in 16th place with a 78. Kane Black carded an 86 and Braydon Sorenson shot an 87 to help the Mariners.

TRACK & FIELD

Northwest Conference quad at Onekama

ONEKAMA — Monday proved just how competitive the Northwest Conference is as each of the four schools participating earned multiple wins at the NWC quad meet at Onekama.

Benzie Central picked up wins in the boys division from Parker Pritchett (100m; 12.41), Emmett Jacquish (200m, 24.73), Cage Edingfield (800m, 2:16.13), Landon Harris (1600m, 5:01.35), Benjamin DeRidder (300m hurdles, 48.08), the 4x800m relay team of Harris, Ethin Chandler, Kyle Vincent and Edingfield (10:32.72); Ryan Kincaid (shot put, 47-0) and Michael Pfeiffer (discus, 126-1.5).

The Huskies girls team got wins from Tessa Buday (long jump, 14-5; 300m hurdles, 57.4), Flora Zickert (shot put, 33-0) and Ava Iverson (400m, 1:06.33).

Leland's boys winners were Jimmy Alpi (400m, 59.89; 110m hurdles, 18.02), the 4x400m relay team of Agustin Creamer, Cody Tietje, Evan Keen and Alpi (4:11.24) and Logan DeFour (long jump, 18-0).

The Comets' girls winners included Elyse Atha (high jump, 4-8), the 4x800m relay team of Abby Hicks, Natalie Burpee, Ellen Schwaiger and Ella Knudsen (11:31.72) and Schwaiger (800m, 3:06.73).

Frankfort's boys winners were the relay team Colton Bates, Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Emmerson Farmer (4x100m, 47.39; 4x200m, 1:41) and Bryce Plesha (high jump, 6-0).

Panthers getting wins in the girls division were Willa Roth (pole vault, 9-6), Paige Willman (discus, 95-10), the relay of Alice Luth, Sofia Alaimo Schindler, Addison Jarosz and Gwyneth Dunaway (4x100m, 50.95), the relay of Luther, Dunaway, Grace Wolfe and Alaimo Schindler (4x200m, 1:49.82), the relay of Candela Pernil, Roth, Kate May and Payton Miller (4x400m, 4:38.37) and Lily Wolfe (100m hurdles, 20.57).

The host Portagers' lone winner in the boys division was Phillip Putney (pole vault, 9-6). Onekama's girls winners were Addy Zeller (1600m, 6:07.76) and Ava Pike (100m, 13.68; 200m, 27.6).

Stags win NWC meet at Buckley; Sutherland sets school record

BUCKLEY — Kingsley won both the boys and girls divisions at the Northwest Conference meet at Buckley on Monday.

Wins for the victorious Stags in the boys division were Jonathan Whims (100m, 11.6; 200m, 23.9), Branden Stock (1600m, 4:46.5), Colten Goathals (110m hurdles, 18.2; 300m hurdles, 46.0), the relay of Grant Kolbusz, Nathan Peters, Riely Rector and Stock (4x400m, 3:43), Chase Bott (shot put, 46-2; discus, 148-6), Kolbusz (high jump, 5-10), Braxton Zenner (pole vault, 13-2) and Gavin Lewis (long jump, 19-2).

Girls winners for Kingsley were Kelsey Saxton (pole vault, 10-0), Delaney Case (high jump, 4-6), the 4x400m relay of Alivia Dear, Case, Emilee Robinson and Norah Galton (4:21), the 4x100m relay of Grace Taylor, Kaylin Mitchell, Dear and Robinson (52.7), Mitchell (100m hurdles, 17.9) and Sayla Bender (3200m, 14:25; 1600m, 6:30.5).

The other big-time performance came from Glen Lake's Colebrook Sutherland, who won the 3200m by nearly 2 minutes and 40 seconds while setting a school record in the process. The junior ran a 9:50.9, breaking the 1999 Laker record of 9:59 set by Justin Kibbey.

Kariesue Taghon also had a top-notch day for the Lakers, winning three events in the girls division — the 100m (12.9), 200m (28.1) and 400m (1:02.7).

Other winners in the boys division were Glen Lake's Dylan Cundiff (400m, 53.9), the relay of Boden Fisher, Benji Allen, Porter Martin, Tyler Bixby (4x100m, 48.0), the relay of Fisher, Allen, Bixby and Cundiff (4x200m, 1:38.8), the relay of Sutherland, Abraham Feeney, Bixby and Cundiff (4x800m, 9:14.2); and Buckley's Matthew Bentley (800m, 2:07.1).

Other winners in the girls division were Glen Lake's Lydia Fosmore (long jump, 14-10.75), Eleanor Valkner (shot put, 32-10; discus, 101-3); Buckley's relay of Addisen Harrand, Kinsey Peer, Kaylee Swanson and Mikayla Kulawiak (4x800m, 11:18.6), the relay of Harrand, Kulawiak, Aiden Harrand and Brooklynn Frazee (4x200m, 1:54); Addisen Harrand (300m hurdles, 52.5) and Aiden Harrand (800m, 2:16.7.