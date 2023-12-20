PREP ROUNDUP: Winamac girls roll in Indiana Kitchen Classic opener

Dec. 19—The Winamac girls basketball team cruised to a 58-19 win over visiting North Newton to open the Indiana Kitchen Holiday Classic.

Maggie Smith scored 21 points to lead the Warriors (9-5), outscoring the Spartans by herself. Kandace Kroft added 15 points and Marissa Iverson scored 12.

Summer Winn led North Newton (4-11) with nine points.

Winamac plays North Montgomery (7-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday as the tournament continues at Delphi. North Montgomery beat visiting Rossville 31-27 Monday.

PIONEER 48, FRANKFORT 14

Pioneer walloped Frankfort 48-14 to open play in the Indiana Kitchen Holiday Classic at Case Arena.

Freshman Lois Layer had 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers (4-8). Makenna Strycker scored 11 and Mia McKaig had nine.

Pioneer led 14-0 after one, 29-6 at halftime and 40-10 after three.

Frankfort dropped to 0-12.

CARROLL 59, NORTHWESTERN 31

Class 2A No. 6 Carroll moved to 11-2 with a win over Northwestern in Flora.

Alli Harness had 26 points and eight assists to lead the Cougars. Madison Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Justice and Jamilah Tillman added seven points apiece.

FRANKFORT 72, PIONEER 39

Pioneer ran into a buzzsaw at against a hungry Frankfort team at Case Arena in Indiana Kitchen Holiday Classic play.

Alex Farley hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Hot Dogs (2-6). Kye Kirby added 10 points and Lucas Waggoner had nine on three 3-pointers.

Frankfort led 20-11 after one, 40-15 at halftime and 57-27 after three.

"We couldn't stop anything tonight, whether it was the 3-point line and in the paint," Pioneer coach Darren McKaig said. "Frankfort shot and rebounded very well."

Drew McKaig had 20 points and Lucas Perry added seven to lead the Panthers (2-5).

Pioneer plays Delphi (1-7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Delphi as the tournament continues.

NORTH NEWTON 42, WINAMAC 39

Two late 3-pointers sunk Winamac in a rematch with North Newton in an Indiana Holiday Kitchen Classic game at WCHS.

North Newton (4-3) avenged a 64-53 loss from Nov. 25. Winamac (2-6) dropped its sixth straight contest since that win.

Winamac plays Rossville (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Delphi as the tournament continues.

CASS 57, SOUTHWOOD 24

Cass defeated visiting Southwood.

Winners for the Kings included Dominic Sebastian (113), Elliott Grist (120), Max Grist (126), Eli Bowyer (138), Kamaron Hall (150), James Strong (157), Kyland Magers (165), Hunter Sellers (175), Nick Park (190) and Eli Auten (285).