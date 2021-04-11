Prep roundup: West splits with Avondale

Apr. 11—AUBURN HILLS — Traverse City West got back on the winning track, pulling out an 8-1 victory over Auburn Hills Avondale following a close 12-9 opening-game setback.

Sam Reynolds pitched the distance for the Titans (1-2), striking out nine and allowing only three hits and one walk.

Wyatt Danilowicz doubled three times and drove in five runs in the doubleheader. He was 1-for-2 with two runs, a double and an RBI in the win, driving in four runs on three hits — including a pair of doubles — in the opener.

Collin Flansburg banged out two hits and two RBIs in the nightcap win, while David DiMondo doubled and drove in a run and Reynolds also batted in a run.

Aidan Dungan and Reynolds also had RBIs in the opener, while Charlie Jeffrey and Danilowicz each scored three runs. Jeffrey walked twice, doubled and stole a base. Ian Robertson pitched 1.2 hitless innings in relief, striking out two. TC West hosts Kalkaska on Wednesday.

TC St. Francis splits pair

Coldwater 10, TCSF 5: SF led 5-4 heading into the 6th inning; Charlie Peterson 2-3, BB, 2 RBI; Corbin Domres 1-3, 2B; Aidan Schmuckal 2B.

TCSF 13, Coloma 7: Peterson WP, 3 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 K; Jack Hitchens 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI; Jimmy Muzljakovich 2-4; Schmuckal 3-3, RBI; Peterson 3-4, 2 2B, 3B, 5 RBI; Cody Richards 2-4, 2B.

Joburg-Lewiston scores 31

Johannesburg-Lewiston 16, Ovid-Elsie 1 (4 innings): Sheldon Huff 2 IP, 0 H, 2 K, 0 ER; Lucas Newell 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 0 ER; Preston Marlatt 1-5, 4 RBI; Newell 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Huff 1-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Tommy Runyan 2-2, 2 R, 2 2B, SB; Mason Myers 1-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Colin Basinski 2-3, 2 R; Rily McVannel 1-1, 2 R; Riley Welling 1-1, 2 RBI, SB; Ricky Waltiere 1-2, RBI, R; Ben Dowling 1-2, RBI, SB; Carlos Gascho 2 BB, 2 R, SB.

Johannesburg-Lewiston 15, Superior Central 0 (3 innings): Myers WP, 3 IP, 6 K, 0 H; Marlatt 2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R, SB; Newell 1-1, 3 R, 2 SB, BB; Huff 1-2, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Runyan 1-3 R, 2 SB; Myers 1-1, RBI, R, SB; Basinski 1-2, 2 RBI, R; McVannel 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Waltiere 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, 3 SB.

SOFTBALL

Midland 12 10

TC Central 4 2

Game 1: TC Central — Cate Heethuis 2-3, RBI, R, 2B; Hannah Fellows 2-4, RBI, R, SB; Izzy Covert 2-4, RBI, R; Kailey Poortenga SB; Evie Nowicki R; Lexi Hamstra 1-4; Jessica Behler 1-3.

Game 2: TC Central — Fellows 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, R; Heethius 2-4, 2B; Nowicki SB; Hamstra 1-2, R, SB.

Joburg splits pair

Ovid-Elsie 7, Johannesburg-Lewiston 5: Autumn Vermilya 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Kennedy Johnson 1-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Emily Crandell 1-3, RBI, R; Sydney Townsend 1-1, R, SB; Jamie Burke 2-4, R, 2 SB.

Johannesburg-Lewiston 9, Superior Central 6: Vermilya WP, 7 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Emma Johnson 1-2, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Burke 2-4, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B; Kennedy Johnson 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 SB, R; Vermilya 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Reagan Sides 1-3.

LACROSSE

TC United 12

Grand Ledge 1

TC United (2-0): Matt Ochoa 4 goals; Tanner Daray 3 goals; Ace Ellis 3 goals; Kyle McCrumb 2 goals; Keegan Opper 8 saves; Ethan Gerber 2 saves; Parker Kolody led defense.

SOCCER

Buckley splits at McBain NMC Comet Cup

Reed City 3, Buckley 0: Oleata Brown 18 saves.

Buckley 2, Kingsley 0: Kyrie Wildfong 2 goals; Sophie Vermilya 2 assists; Brown 9 saves.

TENNIS

TC West opens with two wins

Team scores: TC West 6, Ludington 2; TC West 7, Harbor Springs 1.

Top Titan players: 1S Caitlin Siles (6-0, 6-0 vs. Ludington), (def. HS); 4S Ashley Beeler (6-1, 6-2 vs. Ludington), (6-2, 6-2 vs. HS); 1D Alexa Wonacott/Hailey Siles (6-2, 6-2 vs. Ludington), (6-0, 6-0 vs. HS); 2D Emma Kroupa/Alena Fritch, (4-6, 6-1, 10-7 vs. Ludington), (6-0, 6-2 vs. HS); 3D Ella Cerny/Madelyn Johnson (6-4, 6-1 vs. Ludington), (def. HS); 4D Lyra Whinnery/Ella Christopher (6-2, 6-1 vs. Ludington), (6-1, 6-0 vs. HS); 3S Anna Childs went 1-1, beating Harbor 6-0, 6-2 and losing in three sets 6-7 (1), 6-0, 6-10 against Ludington.

Team scores: TC St. Francis 6, Ann Arbor Greenhills 2; Ann Arbor Huron 5, TCSF 3; Salem 5, TCSF 3.

Top Gladiators: 1S Lilly Bobrowski 2-1; 2S Alexi Lewis 3-0; 3S Jillian Sodini 3-0; 4S Mary Chittle 2-1; 2S Sarah David/Sage Lambdin 1-2; 4D Michelle Xia/Audrey Lee 1-2.

TRACK & FIELD

Benzie girls win Freeland Invite; boys 3rdGirls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 166.7; 2. Clare 145.53; 3. Chippewa Hills 127.53; 4. Shepherd 91.5; 5. Freeland 52; 6. Carson City-Crystal 15.2; 7. Breckenridge 14.33; 8. Hemlock 11.2.

Boys team scores: 1. Shepherd 134; 2. Clare 106.5; 3. Benzie Central 102; 4. Carson City-Crystal 99; 5. Breckenridge 65.5; 6. Hemlock 53; 7. Chippewa Hills 37; 8. Freeland 32.

Top Benzie girls finishers: 1. Madison Teichman, 300 hurdles, 53.07; 1. Mylie Kelly, 3200, 12:21.25; 1. 3,200 relay (Elise Johnson, Cierra Guay, Kelly, Teichman), 10:20.65; 1. Gloria Stepanovich, long jump, 14'3.75"; 2. Guay, 3200, 12:32.57; 3. Elise Johnson, 800, 2:34.89; 2. Kara Johnson, high jump, 4-foot-6; 2. Kelly, 1600, 5:34.57; 3; Guay, 1600, 5:51.34; 3. Matilda Thoernqvist, 100, 14.54; 3. Adrian Childs, long jump, 12-foot-6; 3. Ellen Bretzke, 400, 1:09.99; 4. Liathano Ramirez, discus, 67-foot-11; 4. Thoernqvist, 200, 29.46; 4. Macy Adams, 400, 1:11.04; 4. Johnson, long jump, 12-foot-4.5; 5. Hayley VanWagoner, 1600, 6:22.35; 5. Maya Musgrave, pole vault, 6-foot-0; 5. Ramirez, shot put, 28-foot-3; 5. Stepanovich, 100, 14.9; 6. Kara Johnson, 100, 14.94; 6. Childs, shot put, 26-foot-3.5; 6. Adams, 800, 2:51.09; 6. Stepanovich, 200, 30.79; 6. Ella Gaylord, 300 hurdles, 56.98; 7. Gaylord, 100 hurdles, 21.24; 7. Kara Johnson, 200, 30.96; 7. Stepanovich, high jump, 4-foot-4; 8. Bretzke, high jump, 4-foot-4; 10. Cassidy Pallin, discus, 50-foot-0; 9. Musgrave, 800, 3:03.08; 10. Cecile Mallon, 400, 1:16.78.

Top Benzie boys finishers: 1. Hunter Jones, 1600, 4:22.37; 2. Donny Grossman, discus, 107-foot-8; 2. Crossman, shot put, 38-foot-6.25; 2. Ike Koscielski, high jump, 5-foot-4; 3. 3,200 relay (Michael Musgrave, Noah Murphy, Craig Seger, Koscielski), 9:30.61; 4. Tyrone Brouillet, 110 hurdles, 21.47; 5. Dalton Geetings, high jump, 5-foot-2; 5. Seger, 3200, 11:14.85; 5. Geetings, 200, 25.58; 6. Noah Murphy, pole vault, 9-foot-0; 6. Musgrave, 3200, 11:46.97; 6. Devon Harris, long jump, 17-foot-3.5; 6. Miles Pitchett, 110 hurdles, 24.27; 6. Ryan Kincaid, shot put, 3-foot-2; 6. Brouillet, 300 hurdles, 51.35; 7. Rafael Palomino, discus, 84-foot-6.25; 7. Dalton Manke, 110 hurdles, 24.53; 8. Mason Blank, discus, 84-foot-4.75; 8. Brouillet, high jump, 5-foot-0.

UP NEXT: The Huskies participate in the April 17 Rodes Relays at Kingsley.

