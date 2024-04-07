Prep Roundup: West shut outs Elk Rapids; St. Francis boys, Frankfort girls finish top 5 in Hart & Sole

Apr. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — Make it two shutout wins in a row for the Traverse City West girls soccer program.

After defeating Ludington 2-0 in their season opener, the Titans add another shutout victory by defeating Elk Rapids (0-2, 0-1 Lake Michigan) 3-0 on Saturday on their home pitch.

The Titans haven't started 2-0 since 2022.

"I'm proud of their play," West head coach Ed Fantozzi said. "At times, we had seven underclassmen on the field, and they are holding their own. Elks are a good program and led by a good coach."

West splashed all their goals in the first half.

Avery Plummer scored two of them with assists from Lila Warren and Lily Smith. Case Meredith tacked in the final goal with an assist from Lilian Bardenhagen.

The Elks look to snap their two-game losing streak at Harbor Springs on Monday. The Titans hope to build on their hot start at Grand Haven on Thursday.

SOCCER

Harbor Springs 3

Gaylord 3

UP NEXT: The Rams (1-0-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Monday. The Blue Devils (0-0-1) host Marquette on Monday.

BASEBALL

TC West 3 2

Midland 2 7

Traverse City West: Jack Griffiths (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Quinten Gillespie 2 IP (SV); Caden Stoops 3 H, 2B; Quinten Gillespie 2 H; Sawyer Vanderlinde 1 H, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Titans (1-1) travel to Greenville on Monday.

Dansville 15 5

Lake City 13 1

UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) host Beaverton on Tuesday.

Midland JV 15 12

TC West JV 0 2

SOFTBALL

TC Central 1 13

Midland 0 6

Traverse City Central: Camryn Craig (W) 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 2 BB, 15 K, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 10 K; Evie Nowicki 1 H, RBI; Audrey Williams 2 R, 1 H, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Ava King 1 R, 2 H; Grace Cary 2 R, 2 H, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Anna Tbazka 1 R, 2B.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0) host Sault Ste Marie on Thursday.

Clare 5

Gaylord 4

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (0-1) travel to Farmington Hills Mercy on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brighton 7

TC United 4

Traverse City United: Caleb Lewandowski 3 goals; Spencer Gerber 1 goal; Jackson Dobreff 1 assist; Grady Ellis 1 assist; Jack Scripsma 1 assist; Anderson Farmer 14 saves; Zach Harding 2 saves.

UP NEXT: TC United (0-2) host Muskegon Mona Shores on Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Portage Central 11

TC United 1

UP NEXT: TC United (0-1) travels to DeWitt on Saturday.

TENNIS

Glads' finish 3rd at Amity Invite

Scores: TCSF def. Saline 5-2; Ann Arbor Greenhills def. TCSF 7-1; Ann Arbor Skyline def TCSF 7-1.

Flight winners: 1S — Mary Kate Ansley def. Saline; 2S — Abby Corpus def Saline 6-2, 6-3; 4S — Ava Pomaranski def. Saline 6-2, 6-1; 1D —Lily Lurvey & Maggie Puetz def. Saline 6-2, 2-6, 10-3; 2D — Elly March & Caroline Knox def Saline 6-2, 6-3; Pomaranski def. Grand Haven 6-3, 6-4; Pomaranski def Skyline 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.

Vikings place 2nd in Ludington quad

Team scores: Ludington 19, Cadillac 9, Big Rapids 6, Mount Pleasant 6.

Flight winners: Haley Groen, #1 singles; Averee Heuker, #2 singles; Natalia Tornado, #3 singles; Ellery Schaefer/Aly Baker, #1 doubles; Adri Beydoun/ Sara Outman, #2 doubles; Grace Drabik/ Myah Gotez, #3 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

HART — Hart High School welcomed two area schools to the Hart & Sole Music Invite, in which Traverse City St. Francis boys came away with a fourth-place finish and Frankfort's boys placed eighth.

On the girls side, Frankfort placed third and St. Francis placed fifth.

Area winners who were victorious in the boys division were St. Francis' Cam Sellers in the 100-meters; he also helped the 4x100 relay team of Eddie Walter, Tommy Donahue, and Cooper Sellers, and St. Francis's Lewis Walter in the long jump finished with a personal record at 19-9.

Area winners in the girls division were Frankfort's 4x200 relay team of Grace Wolfe, Gwyneth Dunaway, Payton Miller, and Sofia Alaimo Schindler. St. Francis's Kate Classens in the shot put, and St. Francis's Maya Padisak in long jump.