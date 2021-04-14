PREP ROUNDUP: West Point downs Lawrence County 10-4; Lady Warriors pick up 8-4 win

Apr. 14—West Point plated eight runs in the first two innings, Branson Smith delivered a strong start, and the Warriors took down Lawrence County 10-4 in a Class 5A, Area 15 matchup on Tuesday night.

The Warriors improved to 16-14 following the win and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory against the Red Devils — a doubleheader is scheduled — on Thursday.

West Point raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning after scoring twice on bases-loaded walks, once on a passed ball and once on a Lawrence County error.

Carter Thornton, Isaac Hoffpauir and Cade Simmons each hit RBI singles in the second inning, and Will Cochran scored on another passed ball to make it 8-0. Simmons added a two-run single in the sixth inning to account for the Maroon and White's final two runs.

Branson Smith, meanwhile, pitched six solid innings on the mound —scattering three hits, an earned run and two strikeouts to secure the win.

Simmons (three RBIs) and Hoffpauir (two RBIs) each provided two hits in the victory, while Thornton (RBI), Smith, Eli Folds and Aubry Cleghorn recorded one hit apiece. Caiden Rodgers also had one RBI.

"Proud of our guys today all the way around," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "Branson set the tone on the mound for us in how he competed, and did a great job executing pitches and keeping their guys off balance in the box. Offensively, we did an unbelievable job of battling. Our hitters didn't chase pitches out of the zone, and we were on time on a lot of good pitches. Defensively, we played a pretty clean game. It was big to come out and win Game 1 of the series going into Thursday. We have to come out and handle our business to secure a playoff spot."

West Point 8, Lawrence County 4

The Lady Warriors improved to 15-14-2 and 3-0 in Class 5A, Area 15 play following Tuesday's home victory.

Lexi Shadix put West Point on the board in the first inning with an RBI single that tied the contest at 1-all.

Carlie Wilkins smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to put the Lady Warriors ahead 3-1, and Braelee Quinn led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to make it 4-1. Wilkins (bases-loaded walk) and Sydney Sellers (two-run single) helped West Point add to its lead later in frame.

Bethany Minck's RBI single in the fifth inning rounded out the scoring for the Lady Warriors.

Wilkins (three RBIs), Quinn (RBI) and Minck (RBI) each notched two hits in the victory, while Sellers (two RBIs), Shadix (RBI) and Kylee Quinn all swatted one. Wilkins scattered six hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts in the circle to pick up the win.

See other local roundup below.

Prep Softball

Winston County 13, Cold Springs 9

Shay Sellers: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Morgan Chasteen: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce: 2 hits, RBI

Ciara Calvert: 2 hits, RBI

Kyla Aaron: 2 hits

Hartselle 7, Cullman 5

Savannah Davis: 3 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Guntersville 16, Fairview 4

Kaitlyn Benson: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Curry 16, Good Hope 0

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 9, Holly Pond 5

Ayden Alexander (CS): 3 hits

Brodi Williams (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Andrew Weaver (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Charlie Huddleston (HP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

John Martin (HP): hit, RBI

Falkville 11, Good Hope 1

Phil Campbell 14, Vinemont 1