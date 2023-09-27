Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27

Sep. 27—Western's volleyball team won the last two sets to beat rival Northwestern 3-2 in a Hoosier Conference East Division match Tuesday night at Northwestern.

The final scoreline was 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-5.

Kayleigh Turner led the Panthers with a huge match of 41 assists and 27 service points (nine aces) on offense and 17 digs on defense. Lacy Rathbun floored 18 kills and recorded 24 digs, McKenna Smith slammed 17 kills and Reyce Gibson had 25 service points and 13 digs.

"It was a good win," Western coach Jessica Oliver said. "We battled back from being down 1-2. We focused on the things that work for us and [Tuesday], serving was huge."

Western (16-6, 2-1 HC East) hosts the Hoosier Conference tournament on Saturday.

PRAIRIE 3, EASTERN 2

Clinton Prairie edged Eastern 15-11 in the fifth set to win the match — and take the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead.

Prairie (10-9 overall) improved to 5-0 in the HHC with league matches remaining against Rossville, Delphi and Clinton Central. Eastern (20-3) dropped to 6-1 with a league match against Carroll remaining.

MAC 3, WHITKO 2

Maconaquah rallied to beat visiting Whitko 3-2 (25-22, 19-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11) in a Three Rivers Conference match.

"The girls dug a little deeper and played with more mental toughness and it paid off," Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said. "I was impressed with the girls' drive to win, especially after dropping the third set. I think our serve made a huge difference on the night, the girls only had five service errors in five sets. They also threw in nine service aces."

Delaney Betzner led the Braves' attack with 10 kills and Ireland Kile and Alyssa Birner had nine kills apiece. Betzner added 27 assists and 12 service points to her all-around offensive night. Hallie Maiben served 13 points.

Defensively for the Braves (7-16 overall, 2-5 TRC), Bailey Carson led the squad with 29 digs and 28 serve receptions, Kile stuffed five blocks and Birner had four blocks.

HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 0

The Raiders overpowered the visiting Kats 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 in a North Central Conference match.

Abby Hansen and Mia Federspill led Kokomo with four kills apiece. Kinley Martin served two aces. Defensively, Tia Williams had four digs.

BOYS SOCCER

CARROLL 1, LOGAN 1

The Class A No. 10-ranked Cougars battled the Berries to a draw.

Isaiah Jones scored Carroll's goal and Cohen Miller had 10 saves in goal.

The Cougars (10-4-1) visit Wabash on Thursday.