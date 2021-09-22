Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Sep. 22—Tri-Central's boys soccer squad beat Taylor 12-1 Tuesday afternoon at Sharpsville. The Trojans got goals from six different players while improving to 7-5 on the season.

Colby Wyrick led the Trojans with four goals, Ethan Tragesser scored three, John Jimenez-Vazquez two, and Jack Hedrick, Jacob Shively and Xander Braught one each. Shively had one save during his time in goal and Junnah Bay also notched a save.

"We had a nice win," TC coach Travis Sorensen said. "We had several different kids score so that was great to see. We've been working on taking shots from all over the field [Tuesday] I saw our kids do that.

"Each game, win or lose, I see improvement in all our guys. [Tuesday] we passed the ball well, which helped us score a lot of goals. Moving forward as we prepare for sectional, we have to keep the pressure, we have to continue to pass well and find open guys."

For the Taylor co-ed squad, goalie Whitney Chorrushi had eight saves and Ryan Fleek scored off an assist by Eli Harris.

CARROLL 8, SHERIDAN 4

Owen Duff scored four goals and became Carroll's all-time leading scorer to highlight the Cougars' 8-1 rout of Sheridan.

Just a junior, Duff has 50 career goals, with 24 coming this season.

Noah Falkenberg, Eli Falkenberg, Will Eldridge and Toby Burns also scored for the Cougars. Noah Falkenberg and Eli Falkenberg had two assists apiece and Jace Hollinger had one assist.

Carroll (9-2-1 overall) improved to 5-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. It closes conference play Thursday against Delphi.

NW 2, OAK HILL 2

No. 16-ranked Northwestern and No. 15 Oak Hill battled to a draw in a matchup of Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional teams.

Weston Hearn and Kai Jackson scored the Tigers' goals with Jackson and Matt Polk providing assists.

Northwestern is 10-2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTERN 2, TIPTON 1

Story continues

The Panthers topped the Class A No. 11-ranked Blue Devils in the quarterfinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament. Maddy Parr scored a penalty kick in the third minute to stake Western to a quick lead and Audrey Rassel scored directly off a corner kick in the 28th minute to double the Panthers' advantage.

Western goalie Kyndal Mellady had nine saves. Tipton scored on a Western own goal in the 59th minute.

"This was by far our best defensive game of the season," Western coach Sam Parr said. "The girls were aggressive to every ball, did an outstanding job of applying defensive pressure, and were able to do a great job with possession. Tipton had a few shots in the game but all of them were challenged by the defense, resulting in relatively easy saves by Kyndal."

Next up for Western (10-2-2) is a rematch with Hamilton Heights. Heights dealt Western one of its two losses earlier in the season.

H. HEIGHTS 4, NW 1

Morgan Kistler scored Northwestern's lone goal in the quarterfinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament. Becca Lagoni assisted on the goal. Aubrey Evilsizer recorded 16 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

WESTERN 3, CASS 2

The Panthers outlasted the Kings in a 3-2 battle (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14).

"The girls dug in and showed that they can battle to the end," Western coach Jessica Oliver said. "Super proud of the growth they showed [Tuesday]."

McKenna Smith led Western's offense with 13 kills and Linsay Guge led the defense with 32 digs. Also for the Panthers, Kylie York had 21 service points and 12 digs, Lacy Rathbun had seven kills and 11 digs and Kenzie Broman contributed six kills and four blocks.

Western improved to 8-12 overall and 1-2 in the Hoosier Conference's East Division.

Kendal Johnson had 17 kills, 20 assists and seven aces to lead the Kings (4-16, 0-4). Maci Garland had nine kills and 14 digs. Cana Jones had seven kills and 25 digs. Haley Miller added 22 assists and 11 digs.

"We fought hard but played timid at the end," Cass coach Katie Easter said. "We're getting better at playing with confidence as the season goes on so that's promising."

JEFF 3, KOKOMO 1

The visiting Bronchos beat the Kats 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19.

Abby Hansen led Kokomo with 14 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Keihera Lang had eight kills and four blocks, Jada Claire Broomfield had six kills and Mia Federspill distributed 23 assists. Federspill had 12 digs and Broomfield had 11 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

PERU 5, MAC 0

Peru beat Maconaquah to cap a perfect run to another Three Rivers Conference title. The Bengal Tigers have won the TRC four straight years and six times out of seven years since joining the conference.

Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won the singles points in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles team of Jakob Gray and Ben Duckwall also won in straight sets while the No. 1 team of Lucas Slagel and Jackson Rogers prevailed in three with a 6-1 third set.

Peru visits Western on Thursday and plays in Kokomo's invitational on Saturday.