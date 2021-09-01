Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Sep. 1—Kokomo's volleyball team topped Elwood in a five-set nail-biter Tuesday night at Elwood. The final scoreline was: 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 10-25, 16-14.

Abby Hansen led the VolleyKats' attack with 14 kills. Jada Claire Broomfield had six kills and Mia Federspill had five kills. Federspill also had 25 assists.

Defensively, Broomfield had 25 digs and one block, Jalynn Warden had 15 digs, Hansen had 14 digs and Kinley Martin had 11 digs.

Hansen served three aces and Broomfield and Martin served two apiece.

NW 3, CL. CENTRAL 0

The Tigers breezed past the visiting Bulldogs in three (25-12, 25-14, 25-8).

The Tigers (7-0) showed good balance in their attack. Bela Andreassa slammed 12 kills, McKenna Layden backed her with 11 and Leah Carter had seven. Ella Byrum distributed 28 assists.

Layden served 11 points (three aces), Emily Goltz had 10 points, Andreassa had nine (four aces), Carter had eight and Tori Closson had seven.

Defensively, Layden stuffed five blocks and provided four digs, Andreassa had four blocks, Carter had two blocks, Byrum had six digs and Closson had five digs.

EASTERN 3, DELPHI 1

Kate Harrison floored a career-best 21 kills to lead the Comets' attack as Eastern beat visiting Delphi 3-1 (25-9, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.

Also for Eastern (2-0 HHC), Jenna Odle floored 17 kills, Trista Rice had nine kills and Neely McKnight contributed seven kills. Emma Sandlin dished 52 assists. Odle served a team-high 14 points and Makenna Titus and Shelby Rice had 13 points apiece.

Defensively, Titus had 22 serve receptions and 17 digs, Harrison had 17 digs and Odle had 16 digs.

ROSSVILLE 3, WESTERN 0

The Panthers fell on the road as Rossville handled Western 25-11, 25-13, 25-18.

Kylie York served 13 points for Western. Linsay Guge had 15 digs. McKenna Smith had four kills.

"We had a tough time getting going [Tuesday] but once we did, I feel like a lot a good things happened," Western coach Jessica Oliver said.

BOYS TENNIS

NW 5, KOKOMO 0

Northwestern posted straight-set wins at all five points in the match at Kokomo.

In singles play, Cole Wise was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 1 and Adam Morrow and Austin Robinson won by identical 7-5, 6-0 scorelines at Nos. 2 and 3.

In doubles action, Clayton Griswold and Blake Wise teamed for a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win at No. 1 and Ethan Kearney and A.J. Burkhalter teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2.

"It was nice to get a good road win," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "The guys came out pretty slow, we have done that a couple times and need to start quicker. Once we settled in we started to play smarter tennis and cut down on a lot of unforced errors. We just had some more experienced guys at each spot. Really happy for A.J. Burkhalter getting his first varsity win. He did really well filling in at 2 doubles.

"Coach [Travis] Taflinger is doing a good job building high character young men and they really work hard and compete. We were both missing guys for various reasons so hopefully we can go full strength again in the postseason."

The Kats' Taflinger tipped his hat to the Tigers.

"Northwestern was just better than us at every point. They work hard in the offseason and are really well coached. We had some great moments at each match, but are not as consistent as the Tigers," he said.

PERU 5, T. VALLEY 0

Peru hosted Tippecanoe Valley for a Three Rivers Conference match and the Bengal Tigers served bagels and pretzel sticks, winning all sets at love or one.

Ian Potts and Ben Beckman won singles points and Jakob Gray won by default. Lucas Slagel teamed with Jackson Rogers for one doubles point and Gavin Eldridge teamed with Ben Duckwall for the other.

Peru (7-0) improved to 2-0 in the TRC.

CASS 5, H. HEIGHTS 0

The Kings dominated the singles points to fuel their 5-0 victory. Jack Salyers won at No. 1, Ethan Johnson dropped just two games at No. 2 and Gannon Davis dropped just one game at No. 3.

Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst won at No. 1 doubles and Briceton Ellington and Noah Preston won at No. 2 doubles to complete the sweep.

ALEX 4, EASTERN 1

The Comets' lone point in the road loss came at No. 1 doubles where Levi Lapp and Ian Haley won 6-4, 6-3.

"Really happy with our 1 doubles team getting a nice win," coach Pat Rice said. "Also, he wasn't able to pull it out, but Zhayne Kelly losing in a tough third set showed me a lot of effort and hustle. He played some great tennis, falling just short."

GIRLS XC

EASTERN 15, M-G 40

Eastern runners swept the top five spots for a perfect team score of 15 points in the meet at Madison-Grant.

Ava Kantz won the race with a personal-best time of 22:54.

"She ran much of the race alone at the front, which is a difficult condition for setting a PR," Eastern coach Ben Cox said.

Emily Slaughter was second in 23:50, Lily Greene was third in 24:55, Alivia Salkie was fourth in 25:59 and Claire Hubbard was fifth in 26:10.

BOYS XC

M-G 15, EASTERN 50

Eastern runners J.T. Webster and Kamp Miller finished 1-2, but the Comets had an incomplete lineup.

Webster won in a time of 19:28 and Miller was two seconds back.

'The boys ran a very smart race and made their move to the lead at the right time. Kamp recorded a personal-record time by over a minute," Cox said.

Also for the Comets, Obi Greene placed sixth in a personal-best time of 20:23 and Sam Duke was 10th in 22:46.

GIRLS GOLF

MAC 174, T. VALLEY 191, ROCHESTER 203

Maconaquah fired a solid 174 to win the three-team meet at Round Barn G.C. as the Braves returned to action following a two-week hiatus for COVID.

The Braves' Miranda Stoll fired a 42 to win medalist. The Braves backed her with balance as Ava Snyder and Kianna Sharp carded 43s and Daisy Williams shot 46.

LAPEL 173, TIPTON 183, ALEX 199

Tipton's Lucy Quigley carded a 2-over 37 to win medalist in the three-team match at Elwood Links.

The Blue Devils also counted Lacie Logan's 41, Sophia Walker's 49 and Haley Mumaw's personal-best 56.

PH 189, NOBLES. 201, KOKOMO 231

Led by medalist Grace Wiggins, Pendleton Heights won the three-team match at Harbour Trees. Wiggins shot 43.

Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with a 48 and the Kats also counted Layla Andrysiak's 59, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy's 62 and Sam McClelland's 62.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTERN 3, TIPTON 1

Tipton scored first, but Western drew even before halftime and the Panthers took control in the second half to win the Hoosier Conference clash at Russiaville.

Lucy Weigt scored two goals for the Panthers and Shelby Conaway also found the back of the net. Liza Szerdy, Audrey Rassel and Ella Biggs had assists. Keepers Anna Bowlby and Kyndal Mellady combined for eight saves.

"The girls struggled to keep possession in the first half and our defense was constantly on their heels. The team regrouped at halftime and did a much better job and were able to generate some good scoring opportunities," Western coach Sam Parr said.

Ella Wolfe scored Tipton's goal.

BOYS SOCCER

CARROLL 4, ROSSVILLE 1

Owen Duff scored two goals and Noah Falkenberg and Mason Ray added a goal apiece in the Cougars' road win.

Also for the Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-0 HHC), Aydrial Turner, Tanner Turnpaugh and Ashton Hollinger had assists and keeper Cohen Miller had five saves.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

CARROLL 3, TWIN LAKES 0

Owen Duff scored two goals and Ethan Radcliff also found the back of the net in the Cougars' road win.

Also for Carroll (5-1), Owen Wise and Will Eldridge each had an assist and keeper Cohen Miller had three saves.

OAK HILL 3, MAC 0

Maconaquah took the field for the first time following a two-week shutdown for COVID. The Braves had five games canceled.

"With several players out due to not having enough practices to meet IHSAA requirements as a result of contact tracing, the team gave up a goal early before settling in," Mac coach Bob Jones said.

Jones said the Braves kept the score at 1-0 until midway through the second half when the Golden Eagles had a shot slip through for a goal and 2-0 lead. Oak Hill added a goal off a corner kick with :30 remaining.

Jones expects the Braves to be close to full strength when they host Tippecanoe Valley on Thursday to begin Three Rivers Conference play. The Braves are defending league champs.

GIRLS SOCCER

MAC 1, PERU 0

Lacey Freeman scored off a corner kick from Kaylinn Teegardin early in the first half and Maconaquah went on to beat Peru 1-0 in the Braves' season opener.

BOYS TENNIS

ROSSVILLE 3, KOKOMO 2

The Kats' points came from No. 2 singles player Jayleb Walsh (6-1, 6-1) and No. 3 singles player Caleb Wallace (6-1, 6-3).

"Jayleb and Caleb came out and played great at some new positions," coach Travis Taflinger said. "Both played very confidently and it was a lot of fun watching them play strategic tennis. They trusted their shots, built their points effectively and finished their matches strong. Our doubles teams continue to put forth effort, good chemistry and composure. We have to minimize mistakes, keep working on fundamentals and play with confidence."