PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday, May 23, 2024

May 23—Here are the local scores from Wednesday, May 23.

BASEBALL

Fairfield Sectional: NorthWood 12, East Noble 7

Fairfield Sectional: Fairfield 7, Lakeland 4

NorthWood and Fairfield both picked up sectional wins Wednesday night, extending late leads in both games. More details can be found in our coverage from the night.

Eastside Sectional: Westview 10, Prairie Heights 0

Westview advanced in their sectional bracket, discarding Prairie Heights in five innings. The Warriors gave up zero hits with Max Engle pitching five innings, compiling nine strikeouts. Max Engle, Jaxon Engle and Braden Kauffman all recorded two hits a piece. Westview will face Whitko on Saturday at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Northridge Sectional: Penn 10, Northridge 0

Northridge Sectional: Elkhart 11, Goshen 2

Northridge and Goshen were both eliminated from the postseason following sectional losses to Penn and Elkhart. More details can be found in our coverage from the night.

Fairfield Sectional: NorthWood 7, Fairfield 2

NorthWood advanced to the championship with a 7-2 win over Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers faced a 2-0 deficit after two innings before scoring the final seven runs of the game. Victoria Vega and Megan Yoder both recorded two hits. The Panthers stole seven bases. NorthWood will face East Noble in the championship Thursday. Fairfield finishes the year 15-13.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood Regional: Penn 3, NorthWood 2

NorthWood was eliminated from the team competition Wednesday afternoon at home. The Panthers won at No. 2 singles from Tatum Evers (7-5, 6-4) and at No. 1 doubles (6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3). The team of Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka advance to the individual tournament. NorthWood ends the year 15-5.

Concord's double team of Addi May and Dani Aplin were eliminated from the individual tournament, losing to Warsaw's No. 1 doubles duo 6-3, 6-2. NorthWood's double team will face Warsaw tomorrow for the title match. In the No. 1 singles match, Fairfield's Addie Mast will play Warsaw's Addie Lind on Thursday.