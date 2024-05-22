Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 22

May 22—Kokomo's girls tennis season ended Tuesday in the opening round of the Kokomo Regional when No. 8 Harrison topped the Wildkats 4-1.

Ellen Callane picked up Kokomo's point when she won the No. 2 singles match 6-4, 6-4. In other matches for the Kats, Raigan Heflin fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Claire Callane lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Avi Pollard and Mia Federspill lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Helen Qiu and Allie Cothern fell 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

"All of the ladies played really well," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. "Since we had faced them twice before I was kind of afraid we might play scared, and we did not do that at all. We came out and went at them. A lot of points had a lot of rallies that went a lot of shots, so we were able to extend points where maybe earlier in the season we were not able. We went to deuce a lot, which is a great place to be. Just Harrison is at a different level than we are right now."

The Kats finish their season 18-5 with three of their losses coming to the Raiders. Ellen Callane, Federspill, Cothern and Qui are seniors.

"I'm really proud of these girls," Hemmerich said. "We've made a lot of progress over the last couple of years and we don't have anything to hang our heads about. 18-5 is a great record to end on. I wish it hadn't ended [Tuesday] night, but it's going to be a season to remember."

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 13, N. MONT. 1, 5 INN.

Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter and Jocelyn Jeffers powered powered the offense as the No. 2-ranked Panthers thrashed North Montgomery. Western piled up seven runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second to take over in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.

Miller threw all five innings for the win with two walks and 14 strikeouts.

Jeffers was 3 for 3 at the plate. She hit two homers, a single and drove in six runs. Rylynn Gibbs and Chloe Linn were each 2 for 2 with a double. Kamryn Garber and Brynley Erb each doubled.

Western (24-2) faces West Lafayette at 6 p.m. Thursday for the title.

WL 10, NW 0, 6 INN.

West Lafayette jumped on Northwestern early in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional. The Red Devils put up two runs in the top of the first inning, then scored seven more in the third to put the game well in hand.

Tessa Ortman had a double for Northwestern, which wrapped up its season 5-15.

ELWOOD 11, EASTERN 10

The Panthers edged the Comets in a game that featured three lead changes over the first six innings, then six runs in the final frame

Elwood took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the sixth for an 8-7 advantage. The Panthers put three more on the board in the top of the seventh to go up 11-7, then withstood Eastern's three-run rally in the bottom of the frame to escape with a one-run win.

Emillia Andrews had a huge game for the Comets, going 5 for 5 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs. Marly Coan was 2 for 3 with a double, homer and five RBI. The Comets finish the season 14-11.

OTHER SECTIONALS

At the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional, Norwell eliminated Peru 10-0. Maconaquah faces Bellmont in the semifinals at 5 p.m. today.

In the Class 2A Delphi Sectional, Delphi beat Tipton 17-4 in the first semifinal, and Carroll beat Clinton Prairie 18-5 in the second. Delphi and Carroll meet in the final today at 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

NW 155, FRANKFORT 163

Northwestern got great balance while topping Frankfort on the par-34 back nine at Green Acres.

Logan Duncan was medalist with a 38 and teammates Lucas Miller, Sammy Shotwell and Brayden Applegate each shot 39.