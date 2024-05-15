Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 15

May 15—Hamilton Heights won a three-team golf meet against Northwestern and Western on the par-36 front side of Bear Slide G.C. on Tuesday.

Heights shot 166, Northwestern was second with 169 and Western was third with 183.

Northwestern's Hudson Whaley was medalist with a 3-over 39. Sammy Shotwell shot 41, Lucas Miller 43 and Jacob Walk 46.

Ethan Fisher led Western with a 43, Callen Szerdy and Brody Fisher shot 45s, and Graham Hobson shot 50.

BASEBALL

KOKOMO 16, HH 6, 5 INN.

Hamilton Heights went up 3-0 after the first inning but the Kats (13-10) roared to life with five runs in the bottom of the first and kept spinning the scoreboard with two in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early.

Brighton Harris went 2 for 3 for Kokomo with two RBI. Logan Dockemeyer was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Dalton Dixon was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Chad Washburn singled and had two RBI. And Jordyn Gillespie also drove in two runs.

Harris was the winning pitcher, throwing 4.1 innings with three hits, six walks, six earned runs and four strikeouts.

NW 13, WABASH 5

Lincoln Cardwell led Northwestern (14-6) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Eastin Whaley was 2 for 3 with a double. Cameron Davis was 2 for 4, Cole VanNatter was 2 for 5, and Hayden Cook hit a two-run triple.

Northwestern went up 4-0 after an inning and kept on the gas all game, scoring two in the third, one in the fourth and fifth and five in the sixth.

"We didn't score in the second inning, but in the last 19 innings we have played over the last three or four games, we have scored at least one run in 18 of the 19 of those innings," NW coach Ryan Ward said. "Our offense is really clicking right now, and putting all the pressure on [the opponents'] defense. In the last week of the season, that's all we can ask is to be playing our best and right now, offensively, we're doing that."

SOFTBALL

HARRISON 14, KOKOMO 0, 5 INN.

The Class 4A No. 5 Raiders limited Kokomo to two hits. Taylor Reed and Lucy Goad had singles for the Kats (11-11).