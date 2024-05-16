PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

May 15—Here are the local scores from Wednesday, May 15.

BASEBALL

Wawasee 3, Concord 1

Wawasee earned a much-needed conference win at home Wednesday night, beating Concord 3-1. The Warriors, who trailed 1-0 through the first four innings, scored three in the fifth to open up a lead. Ty Brooks pitched seven innings, giving up two hits, one run and striking out eight. Concord falls to 15-9 (9-5 NLC) whereas Wawasee improves to 8-13 (3-11 NLC).

Goshen 3, NorthWood 2

Goshen picked up a consecutive conference win with a 3-2 comeback win over NorthWood at home. The RedHawks scored three in the sixth inning to take a lead before the Panthers rally was halted at one in the seventh. Goshen, with the sweep of NorthWood on the season, improves to 10-13 (6-8 NLC) while NorthWood falls to 13-11 (6-7 NLC).

Northridge 10, Plymouth 0

Northridge blanked Plymouth Wednesday afternoon holding the Pilgrims to three hits. Braxton Nagy pitched a complete game for the Raiders, allowing three hits and punching out three as well. Northridge also stole nine bases as Collin Yoder, Kaiden Miller and Luke Mann notched two hits each. Northridge improves to 11-12 (8-5 NLC).

SOFTBALL

Wawasee 16, Concord 4

Wawasee scored 11 in the 6th inning to pull away from Concord Wednesday afternoon. The Minutemen committed nine errors in the home loss. Warriors pitcher Haylee Allen hit a three-run homer. Wawasee moved to 15-8 (10-3 NLC), Concord fell to 7-16 (3-10 NLC).

NorthWood 17, Goshen 6

NorthWood moved past Goshen with a 17-6 win over the RedHawks at home Wednesday afternoon. Victoria Vega posted a 2-4 night at the plate, driving in five and scoring three time herself and adding a triple. Brooklin Brubacher finished 3-4, scoring three runs and hitting a solo home run. NorthWood moves to 11-10 (8-6 NLC), Goshen falls to 4-19 (2-12 NLC).

Northridge 9, Plymouth 6

Northridge held on for victory Wednesday afternoon at home. Rielyn Goodwin batted 3-3, including a triple and double, driving in a pair. Willow Staley also batted 3-3 for the Raiders who move to 13-11 (8-5 NLC).

Westview 11, Churubusco 8

Westview scored six in the sixth to beat Churubusco Wednesday night. Myra Miller batted 3-4, batting in three and scoring twice. Westview improves to 8-10 (3-6 NECC).

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield 5, Goshen 0 — NorthWood Sectional Quarterfinal

Fairfield blanked Goshen in the opener of the NorthWood Sectional Wednesday afternoon in Nappanee. Addison Mast (No. 1 singles) and Fairfield's No. 1 doubles pair of Elise Schwartz and Amanda McGuire both won their matches 6-0, 6-0. With the win Fairfield advances to Thursday's semifinals where they'll match up with Bremen.

Northridge 3, Concord 2 — Concord Sectional Semifinal

The first point went to the Raiders when Sage Granberg won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Jaycie Cress' win in No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-1) made it 2-0 Northridge. The No. 2 doubles team of Anna Stone and Mia McEachern awarded the Minutemen their first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win. Concord won another point with a win in No. 1 doubles (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) before Saige Wheatley earned a win in No. 1 singles (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) to advance Northridge. The Raiders will face Elkhart in the championship on Thursday after the Lions knocked out Jimtown 4-1. In addition, the No. 1 doubles team of Addi May and Dani Aplin will play in the individual competition at NorthWood next week.

Westview 4, Angola 1 — Angola Sectional Semifinal

Westview advanced to the championship Thursday night, set to face Fremont for a sectional title. The Warriors got there via a 4-1 win in the sectional semifinal with Angola. Westview received wins from No. 1 singles (Maddie Stultz, 6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles (Kristen Bender, 6-4, 6-0), No. 3 singles (Cam Christner, 6-2, 6-2) and in No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-1).