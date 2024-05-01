Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 1

May 1—Kokomo's girls tennis team beat Lafayette Jeff 5-0 on Tuesday in a North Central Conference match on the Bronchos' courts.

No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin and the No. 1 doubles team of Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Kats' sweep.

Also for the Kats, Ellen Callane was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles, Claire Callane was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 3 singles and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu prevailed 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Kokomo (9-2 overall, 3-1 NCC) hosts Peru today.

EASTERN 3, N'FIELD 2

No. 2 singles player Claire Wavra recorded the Comets' decisive third point when she prevailed 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Also for Eastern (8-3), Morgan Kaiser won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde won 6-3, 7-6 (10) at No. 2 doubles.

"Really proud of our entire team, we battled a really strong Northfield team and kept our composure over some things that happened," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Claire played another solid match at 2 singles, did a great job closing the match out, and Morgan Kaiser just continues to play great tennis at the 3 singles spot, and another big win for Kenzie and Emma at 2 doubles."

MAC 5, PERU 0

The Braves won all four contested points by straight sets and added a point by default in the Three Rivers Conference match. At No. 1 singles, Molly Tenny won 6-4, 7-6 (3). At No. 2 Finley Dobbs won 6-1, 6-3, and at No. 3 Zoe Moore won 7-5, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles, Josie Callane and Kiera Rosenow won 6-1, 6-0.

CASS 5, WABASH 0

The Kings didn't drop more than two games at any point in a dominant victory in TRC play.

In singles action, Katie Hurst won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Eliana Cicalo won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. In doubles, the team of Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.

NW 163, ROCHESTER 166

Led by medalist Hudson Whaley's even-par 36, the Tigers beat the Zebras on the back nine at Round Barn G.C.

Logan Duncan and Lucas Miller backed Whaley with scores of 39 and 41, respectively, and Brayden Applegate rounded out the Tigers' team score with a 47.

BOYS GOLF

NW 6, TIPTON 1

Northwestern senior Eastin Whaley tossed a one-hitter to lead the Tigers past the visiting Blue Devils in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. Whaley struck out seven and walked two in an efficient 83-pitch outing.

"He was constantly filling the [strike] zone," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "He was able to get ahead in counts with his fastball and have fastball command and then work from there."

Northwestern (8-6 overall, 1-4 HC) had eight hits. Hayden Cook went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Jonathan Keeney was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Lincoln Cardwell was 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

"It was senior day for us and we have seven seniors. To celebrate the best way we know how with a win on a beautiful day for baseball was exciting," Ward said.

Northwestern visits Tipton today to conclude the home-and-home series.

BASEBALL

ZIONSVILLE 4, KOKOMO 0

The Eagles topped the Kats in a pitchers' duel at Grand Park.

Kokomo pitcher Isaac Flamino went the distance. He needed only 68 pitches to cover all six innings (Kokomo was the visiting team). He held the Eagles to five hits and three earned runs, struck out five and walked none.

Zionsville pitcher Mateo Wells countered with a one-hitter. He struck out 13 and walked two.

Dalton Dixon had the Kats' lone hit.

EASTERN 4, LCC 2

Corbin Snyder and Colt Snyder combined to pitch the Comets past Class A No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic 4-2 at Greentown.

Corbin Snyder pitched five innings and earned the win. He held the Knights to four hits and one earned run, struck out four and walked four. Colt Snyder pitched the final two innings for the save. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out one and walked three.

Perry Kochensparger went 2 for 3 for the Comets (12-5-1), Corbin Snyder had a double and an RBI, Keaton Musgrave had a triple and Colt Snyder and Alister Shrock had an RBI each.

MAC 7, CASS 0

Bennett Isenburg pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the Braves past the visiting Kings in a Three Rivers Conference game.

"Bennett struggled early and worked out of a jam in the first and then settled in and pitched really well," Maconaquah coach Eric Isenburg said. "His defense made some good plays behind him as well. Zach Stolz played very well on defense at first base. [Caiden] Richards made a key diving catch in the seventh to preserve the shutout. And Braxtin Birner made a nice catch on a soft line drive."

Richards led the Braves at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Damion Torres had a two-run single as well and Kaleb Shelton added an RBI single.

TC 14, TAYLOR 0

Tri-Central pitcher Nate Cherry tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks to lead the Trojans to the road win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.

The Trojans scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to win going away.

Nate Cherry, Weston Enright and Trenton Patz cracked three hits apiece and Jake Cherry had two hits. Patz, Doug Baty and Brody Arnold had two RBI apiece.

SOFTBALL

NW 4, TIPTON 3, 8 INN.

Northwestern pitcher Bailey Marcus threw all eight innings for the win. She allowed six hits, struck out six and walked two.

Tessa Ortman led the Tigers at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two doubles. Leah Turffs also was 2 for 4 and Maci Rody, Addy Clark and Kendra Hughes drove in a run apiece.

TAYLOR 10, TC 0, 5 INN.

Taylor pitcher Jadyn Underwood fired a no-hitter to lead the Titans past Tri-Central in an HHC game. She struck out 11 and walked none.

Jallainah Harris sparked Taylor's offense, going 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Jo Glaze was 2 for 3 with a triple with an RBI and a run and Underwood was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

FROM MONDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

EASTERN 5, WABASH 0

The Comets (7-3) swept the Apaches in a match at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.

Emily Princell was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles, Claire Wavra was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles and Morgan Kaiser prevailed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.

"A huge thank you to the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center for allowing us to get this match in," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Thought Kenzie and Emma played a great match, and excited to see Kenzie putting balls away at the net."

BOYS GOLF

TL 153, CASS 165, DELPHI 181

Twin Lakes' Jamison Ousley carded an even-par 35 to lead the Indians to the win in the three-team match at Tippecanoe C.C.

Michael Myers was the low Cass player with a 40. Rylan Stoller followed with a 41 and Garrett Helvie and Brody Hillis shot 42s.