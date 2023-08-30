Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 30

Aug. 30—Kokomo's boys tennis team topped Northwestern 3-2 Tuesday on the Kats' courts in a possible Kokomo Sectional preview.

Caleb Taflinger gave the Kats a quick point with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Andrew Guerre took a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

"Caleb and Andrew played really well. No. 2 doubles started slow and then really played great the final 10 or so games," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said.

"Northwestern is well coached and will keep improving. We lost two tiebreakers and have to play better in tight matches," he added.

For the Tigers, who have a new-look lineup after winning back-to-back sectionals, Landen Begley won 7-6 (3), 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier won 6-4, 7-6 (5) at No. 1 doubles.

"Really proud of how we competed," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "Congrats to Kokomo on the win. They are well coached and got a good group of guys.

"Landen played a really smart match. He does a good job of not beating himself. Something we need to infuse into some of our other guys at times. I think their 3 was undefeated on the year," Woods added.

Travis Taflinger tipped his hat to Begley for his win at No. 3 singles.

"Mitch [McClelland] ran into a great athlete and took his first loss of the year. Landen played an awesome match," he said.

Woods saw a lot to like from his No. 1 doubles team of Cook and Gaier.

"Conner and Hayden played pretty solid — there is not a ton of experience there, but they are gaining more chemistry with every match they play. They may not realize it, but they are light years better from the beginning of the season. I expect them to continue to progress with hard work," he said.

Kokomo (4-2) visits defending state champion North Central today.

EASTERN 4, CARROLL 1

The Comets fought off the visiting Cougars, aided by a sweep of a pair of competitive doubles matches.

At No. 1 doubles, Parker Rogers and Sam Torivo won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, and at No. 2 Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won 6-4, 6-4. In singles action, Eastern's No. 2 player Colton Lindsay won 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 player Blake Farkas won 6-3, 6-2. Eastern is 4-3, 2-0 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.

"I thought Carroll was much improved. They came out clawing and fighting and looked really good," Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. "I thought once we settled down, finding a rhythm, we played pretty good tennis at every spot.

"[Nos.] 2 and 3 singles, they were in control for most of their matches. Really proud that our doubles stepped up and finished the way they did against two teams that I thought competed very well."

Sam Ellis got Carroll's point, winning the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-4.

PERU 5, CASS 0

The Bengal Tigers moved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.

Peru rolled at the singles points with Ian Potts winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Jayleb Walsh winning 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Jacob Boswell winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

In doubles play, Jackson Boswell and Lucas Musser prevailed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 and Jadin Pallante and Karter Schwartz rallied for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

NW 2, H. HEIGHTS 1

Morgan Kistler and Abby Keeney scored for the Tigers, Izabella Arrick had an assist and Addison Bumgardner had eight saves. The Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.

"[It] was a great team effort," NW coach Christina Kidwell said. "Everyone executed things we have been working on and they achieve the outcome they wanted. I'm very proud of all of them."

EASTERN 7, TC 0

Grace VanBibber scored three goals and dished two assists to lead the Comets past the visiting Trojans in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.

Also for Eastern, Lily Greene had two goals, Jade Secrease and Makenna Brooks had a goal apiece and Brooklyn Brooks had two assists.

TIPTON 5, WESTERN 0

Sofia Carter scored a brace and Kaiya Money, Emersyn Adkins and Claire Dunn scored a goal apiece in the Blue Devils' road win over the Panthers in Hoosier Conference East Division play.

JEFF 7, KOKOMO 1

Lafayette Jeff jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead and kept Kokomo at bay the rest of the way in the North Central Conference match at Lafayette.

Ellen Callane scored Kokomo's goal.

BOYS SOCCER

CARROLL 2, ROSSVILLE 0

Grayson Miller and Eli Falkenberg scored a goal apiece to lead the Class A No. 9-ranked Cougars past the Hornets in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Rossville.

Owen Wise assisted on both goals and 'keeper Cohen Miller made one save for the clean sheet.

The Cougars (4-2 overall, 2-0 HHC) own a 24-match winning streak in league play.

W. LAF. 4, KOKOMO 1

Kokomo fell on the road to West Lafayette. The Red Devils jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead and kept the Kats at bay in the second half.

Flory Bidunga scored Kokomo's goal.

VOLLEYBALL

KOKOMO 3, ELWOOD 0

The Kats beat the Panthers 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 at Elwood.

Regan McClain led a balanced attack with 10 kills, Dani Tate floored nine kills and Abby Hansen and Helen Qiu had six each. Torre Willis fueled the offense with 32 assists. Taylor Reed served three aces. Defensively, Reed had eight digs and Tia Williams had five.

WESTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 0

The Panthers prevailed 29-27, 25-22, 25-22 in a competitive three-setter in the Hornets' gym.

Lacy Rathbun floored 16 kills for the Panthers, Caitlin Sylvester backed her with eight kills and McKenna Smith added six. Kayleigh Turner directed the offense and finished with 29 assists and 17 service points. Reyce Gibson led the defense with 15 digs and Reese Rudy and Lauren Brantley had 12 digs apiece.

"So proud of this team. They battled through the end of each set," Western coach Jessica Oliver said. "McKenna Smith helped us out in the back row and served out the first game."

Western hosts Frankfort tonight for teacher appreciation night. The Panthers will honor teachers between the JV and varsity games.

EASTERN 3, DELPHI 0

The Comets beat the visiting Oracles 25-6, 25-11, 25-12 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.

"I was proud of the girls [Tuesday]. They played hard and we were able to get some of our younger girls go in to get experience. It was nice to see them stay focused and work on a few things that we learned over the weekend," Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.

Jenna Odle sparked the Comets (9-1, 2-0 HHC) with a nice all-around line of five kills, 17 assists and four aces. Audra Flanary led the attack with eight kills and also had five digs. Shelby Rice had eight digs and Katie Hendricks and Shelby Rice had six serve receives apiece.

CASS 3, ROCHESTER 0

The Kings beat the Zebras 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 in a Three Rivers Conference match.

Maci Garland led the Kings' attack with 15 kills, Abbey Hileman backed her with nine kills and Maryn Zeck set the table for the hitters with 20 assists. Garland served three aces. Defensively, Emma Hildebrand had 19 digs, Zeck had 14 digs and Hileman stuffed three blocks.

"Great team win. We served tough and battled the whole night," Cass coach Katie Cowell said.

N. MIAMI 3, MAC 0

North Miami beat Maconaquah 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 in a TRC match.

Alyssa Birner led Maconaquah's attack with six kills and Katelyn Greis had five kills. Delaney Betzner dished 12 assists and Averie Maiben had 11 assists. Defensively, Bailey Carson led the Braves with 16 digs and 24 receptions, Brionna Jernagan had 13 digs and seven receptions and Addie Maiben had 12 digs.

GIRLS GOLF

WESTERN 185, NW 215

Evansville recruit Elizabeth Mercer led the way as the Panthers topped the Tigers on Green Acres' front nine.

Mercer fired a 3-under 33 to win medalist. Grace Williams followed for the Panthers with a 48, Annalise Dixon shot 51 and Gracie Burns shot 53.

Berkley Wray led the Tigers with a 40, Palmer Williams shot 51, Mia Shoaff shot 61 and Anna Cobble shot 63.

EASTERN 194, CARROLL 200, CC 234

Cora Bartrum led the way as Eastern beat fellow Hoosier Heartland Conference teams Carroll and Clinton Central.

Bartrum shot 41 and won medalist. Teagan Bedwell (48), Sophie Kretz (52) and Jenna Hendricks (53) rounded out the Comets' team score.

NOBLES. 174, PH 195, KOKOMO INC.

Noblesville hosted and won a three-team meet with Pendleton Heights and Kokomo at Harbour Trees G.C.

Kokomo was down a player. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led the Kats with a 52, Matilda Stout shot 58 and Jacey Cody shot 69.

LAPEL 193, TIPTON 196, ALEX 200

Tipton's Josie Butler won medalist with a 3-over 37 in the match at Edgewood G.C.

"Really proud of Josie's score, especially after starting with a double [bogey] — she came back and put together a solid round. Nice to see her lead the leaderboard," Tipton coach Jason Bales said.

The Blue Devils also counted Kennedy Lancaster's 43, Lucy Lightfoot's 54 and Olivia Henderson's 62.

"I am proud of our team for meeting a goal of breaking 200," Bales said. "It is a little bittersweet because we could have been way better — a lot of three putts, and short game mental errors hurt. We lost by three, and those errors mattered."