Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 10

Apr. 10—Kokomo's softball team fought free of two ties to outlast Maconaquah 6-4 on Tuesday night at Kokomo.

Taylor Reed had a big night at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI, a run and a walk. Liliana Lamberson had two hits and a double, and Lanaya Buckner, Jordan Thatcher and Amirah Marciniak each drove in a run.

Marciniak threw a complete game for the win. She gave up five hits, one walk, one earned run and struck out seven.

"Our pitching was excellent," Kat coach Candace Steve said. "Amirah kept us in the game the entire time. Errors happen, and they did, but when your pitcher has such great command on the mound, you're going to win ballgames.

"Taylor Reed continues to get big-time hits when we need them."

For Maconaquah, Amaya Rader was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Anna Clifton was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Bailey Carson was 2 for 3 and Blayklee Buman doubled and drove in a run. Buman took the loss in the circle.

NW 2, EASTERN 1

Host Northwestern struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning and made them stick as the Tigers limited Eastern to a single run in the fifth.

Northwestern's Bailey Marcus threw all seven innings for the victory, scattering six hits with an unearned run, no walks and six strikeouts. At the plate, Marcus had an RBI triple. Addy Clark doubled, and Maci Rody drove in Northwestern's other run. The Tigers are 1-2.

"The defense played a lot better and Bailey pitched a really good game," NW coach Chris Walker said. "We hit the ball better with runners in scoring position for sure. Still struggling a little bit on it, but definitely better."

Emilia Andrews had two hits for Eastern (1-4).

BASEBALL

WESTERN 6, HH 3

Western rallied to beat Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Grand Park.

The Panthers (4-0 overall, 1-0 HC East) trailed the Huskies 3-0 after five innings.

"[Nick] Hulen for Hamilton Heights was really good on the mound. He had good velo and was throwing a nice breaking ball. We tried to be patient early, but he made some quality pitches so we had to adjust on the fly," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Luckily, we got his pitch count up and executed at the plate in the sixth, plating two runs."

Peyton DeWeese cracked a two-run triple in the sixth to bring Western within a run at 3-2. In the seventh, Cal Berryman and Peyton Kauble were both hit by pitches to set the table. Jason Dickison's RBI double scored Cal Berryman with the tying run and Brady Comer's RBI single scored Kauble with the go-ahead run. Kyler Norman added an insurance run with an RBI single.

"I was proud of our guys' grit. We've battled back in each of our first four games," Ryan Berryman said.

Norman and Ryan Rodman finished with two hits apiece. Gavin White earned the win in relief of James Paden. White pitched two scoreless innings and Ashton Castillo relieved in the seventh and recorded the final two outs for the save.

KOKOMO 7, LAFAYETTE JEFF 1

Isaac Flamino pitched six sharp innings to lead the Kats to a win in their North Central Conference opener at Municipal Stadium.

Flamino held the Bronchos to four hits and one run, struck out seven and walked four. Dalton Dixon pitched a clean seventh and struck out one.

"We wanted Flamino to open up the conference games. We felt he gave us the best chance to start out with a win and he came through," Kokomo coach Mike Plank said. "He had the ability to throw the whole game, but with it being early in the season, we finished up with Dixon and he did his job."

Kokomo (2-1 overall) backed its pitchers with an error-free defense, which Plank loved to see after the Kats struggled in the field in a loss to Roncalli over the weekend.

At the plate, Kokomo had eight hits. Logan Dockemeyer went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Chad Washburn drove in two runs to lead the attack.

"We had nine guys go to the plate and seven of them got a hit. Everybody was hitting the ball," Plank said.

Kokomo visits Lafayette Jeff today to conclude the home-and-home series.

CARROLL 8, MAC 5

Kaleb Shelton and Bennett Isenburg had two hits apiece for Maconaquah in the road loss. Shelton drove in two runs and Isenburg drove in one run and stole two bases. Deven Mitchell took the pitching loss.

GIRLS TRACK

WESTERN 85, KOKOMO 56, TIP. 20

Ellyse Walden, Lacy Rathbun and Kendall Depoy won two individual events apiece to highlight Western's win in the triangular meet at Tipton.

Walden was tops in shot put (38 feet, 5 inches) and discus (123-7), setting a school record in the latter. Rathbun won the 100-meter hurdles (:16.95) and 300 hurdles (:51.51). Depoy led a 1-2-3-4 Panther sweep in the 1,600 run with a winning time of 5:52.65, and she later won the 3,200 run (13:23.10).

Also for Western, Lauren Bradley won the 800 run (2:38.14) and the Panthers won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

Kokomo swept the sprints — Abrashia Moore won the 100 (:13.20), Jhazlyn McKay won the 200 (:27.65), A'Shontia Williams won the 400 (1:05.11) and the Kats won the 4x100 relay. Also for Kokomo, Williams won the long jump (16-5) and Gabrielle Flowers won the high jump (4-8).

For Tipton, Amelia Servies won pole vault (8-6).

MAC 72, NW 60

Lexi Hale and Emma Baker were triple winners, and Ayla Jackson and Hannah Moore double winners in a meet at Northwestern.

Hale won the high jump (5-4) and the 100 hurdles (:18.09). Baker won the 100 (:13.08) and the 200 (:27.95). And the two teamed with Meredith Kelly and Ayla Jackson to win the 4x100 relay (:54.3).

Jackson won the 300 hurdles (:50.92). Moore won the 800 (:2:22) and the 1,600 (5:50). Courtney Adams won the 3,200 (12:25). And Gabbi Hopkins won the shot put (32-1.5).

"[Tuesday] we focused on doing less with the roster so we could put out some quality marks," NW coach Josh Perry said. "The girls did fantastic. I wish we had a few more girls on the team so we could fill more spots, but I am very happy with everyone's performances. We had a great night with a lot of personal bests."

BOYS TRACK

TIP. 61, KOKOMO 57, WESTERN 49

Tipton closed the meet with a victory in the 4x400 relay to edge Kokomo for the victory in the triangular meet at Tipton. Hagen Wyman, Jackson Money, Dakota Garmon and Cooper Altherr won the relay in 3:49.50. Western was second in the relay and Kokomo did not score.

Individually, Altherr swept the hurdles races to lead the Blue Devils. Altherr had a time of :15.57 in the 110-meter hurdles and a time of :40.87 in the 300 hurdles. Also for Tipton, Money won high jump (5-8), Caleb Farr won pole vault (14-0), Garmon won the 400 dash (1:00.20) and Izayah Mahaney won the 200 dash (:23.70).

Kokomo had wins from Rondell Greene (100 dash, :11.69), Cooper Cage (1,600 run, 4:58.95), Chase Duncan (shot put, 42-10) and Jedaiah Beard (discus, 134-7). The Kats also won the 4x100 relay.

Western had four winners — Matthew McKitrick (long jump, 19-4), Aden Yeary (800 run, 2:11.74), Camden Raab (3,200 run, 10:00.80) and the 4x800 relay team.

MAC 100, NW 32

Defending Kokomo Sectional champion Maconaquah won 14 of the 16 events in the meet at Northwestern.

Northwestern's victories came from Mason Broeker (1,600 run, 5:00.34) and Peyton Tarrh (300 hurdles, :41.76).

"The boys took the gift of great weather [Tuesday] and capitalized in their events," NW coach Alex Pier said. "We came out with a mentality of doing our best. Over 35 performances on the night were PRs. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish. We are building in the right direction."

GIRLS TENNIS

CASS 4, EASTERN 1

The Comets' lone point came at No. 1 singles where Emily Princell won 6-4, 6-2.

For Cass, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Eliana Cicalo won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and Maryn Zeck and Nia Maroney prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Eastern dropped to 1-1.

"We lost to a really strong Cass team that we just weren't ready to compete with yet," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Great win from Emily Princell over a strong player from Cass. Great to see her battle and finish that match out strongly.

"I thought our 2 doubles team was right there, just fell a little flat in the third set."

WESTERN 3, FRANKFORT 2

Western swept the doubles and got the singles point it needed to win at Frankfort. Liliana Hess and Elizabeth Mercer won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Abigail Nutt and Dasa'ia Bender won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-3. And Chanelle White won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2.

"The whole team looked strong even though we have a young team. I was very proud of every player," Western coach Kay Lazar said.

FROM MONDAY

BASEBALL

NW 7, DELPHI 1

Northwestern pitchers Karson Griggs, Kolten Berry and Chase DeWitt combined on a two-hitter to lead the Tigers past the visiting Oracles on Eclipse Day.

Griggs started and pitched 3.2 innings for the win. He allowed one hit and one run, struck out five and walked five. Berry relieved in the fourth inning in a tough spot — with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Tigers leading by only two. He quickly recorded an out to put out the fire.

Berry pitched 2.1 innings, allowed one hit and no runs, struck out five and walked one. DeWitt pitched the seventh and held Delphi hitless. He struck out one and walked one.

At the plate for the Tigers (4-0), Cole VanNatter, Maddox Hunley and Eastin Whaley had two hits apiece. Whaley drove in two runs, VanNatter had a triple and Teegan Helmle had a double.

SOFTBALL

OAK HILL 11, EASTERN 4

Eastern led 4-3 after an inning but Oak Hill held the Comets scoreless after that and scored in five of the first six frames.

Kenzie DeGraaff led Eastern's offense, going 3 for 4. Kendall Wilson and Lilli Shrock each had two hits.