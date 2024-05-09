Prep roundup: Wapakoneta holds off Van Wert

May 8—BASEBALL

Wapakoneta 6, Van Wert 5

Grant Jolly returned for the Redskins on Wednesday night and combined with Ryan Price and Zac Niekamp to strike out eight batters and hold Van Wert to one earned run.

Price also had two hits and Jarrett Mullen added a three-run triple in the win.

Kaden Shaffer drove in three runs for the Cougars.

Columbus Grove 10, Ada 4

Everett Patle got the win, striking out five batters in four innings for the Bulldogs and Kyle Hopkins went 3 for 5 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored.

Lincolnview 7, Crestview 0

Chayse Overholt held Crestview scoreless in six innings on the mound. Lincolnview hosts Leipsic on Friday for the outright NWC title.

Leipsic 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Ethan Zeisloft and Ty Lammers each drove in two runs for the Vikings, while John Dewar threw six innings and held the Titans to four hits and one earned run.

Bath 17, Ottoville 0

Joel Rasor had three hits, both Jackson Kohlrieser and Tyson McGee added two hits and Skyler Lhamon added a triple in Bath's runaway victory.

Lhamon also threw a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Defiance 3, Celina 1

Defiance clinched a share of its 28th WBL title with its win over Celina.

Cody Shaw pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits, and one earned run while recording seven strikeouts.

Cohen Stockman drove in two runs for Defiance and Nick Steinbrunner paced Celina with two hits.

Bluffton 5, Delphos Jefferson 0

Tyler Cupples and Quinn Eachus combined to hold Delphos Jefferson to eight hits in the shutout.

Kerry Wright had two hits and Luke Jebsen drove in two runs for the Pirates.

Upper Scioto Valley 13, Cory-Rawson 3

Maddox Underwood had three hits for the Rams and six different players drove in a run in the win.

New Bremen 3, Tri-Village 1

Jack Sailer went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Cardinals.

Delphos St. John's 3, Kalida 1

Braylon Metzger threw six innings and held Kalida to two hits and one earned run in the win.

TJ Werts went 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI for the Blue Jays.

Versailles 3, Fort Recovery

Versailles earned a share of the MAC title with the win.

Minster 1, St. Henry 0

Minster earned a share of the MAC title with the win.

Lima Senior 1, Woodward 0

Elida 11, LCC 1

Northmont 10, Shawnee 3

Allen East 14, Pandora-Gilboa 7

McComb 8, Hardin Northern 4

SOFTBALL

Continental 17, Kalida 0

Continental clinched the outright PCL title with a commanding win over Kalida.

Gracie Homier tossed a one-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Kaitlyn Bidlack also went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Lima Senior 14, Rogers 1

Angie Kohlhofer threw five innings and yielded just four hits in the win for the Spartans.

Defiance 11, Shawnee 1

Defiance's win gives them a share of the WBL title for the second straight season.

Ayvah Cullen, Vida Casarez and Natalie Ordway had two hits each, and Viviana King-Mayeku drove in two runs.

Ada 6, Leipsic 0

Jenna Bassitt struck out 16 hitters and threw a two-hitter in the win.

Lincolnview 17, Crestview 7

Dakota Thornell hit a two-run homer for Crestview.

Celina 7, Elida 3

Lilly Sifrit went 2 for 2 with two solo home runs in Elida's loss.

McComb 7, Hardin Northern 6

Morgan Stewart threw a complete game and Heidi Trachsel had two hits for Hardin Northern in the loss.

Coldwater 10, Van Wert 0

Madison Wendel hit two home runs in the win for Coldwater.

LCC 19, Ottoville 5

Swanton 5, Delphos Jefferson 0

DIVISION I SECTIONAL FINAL

Findlay 13, Wapakoneta 3

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Napoleon 6, Kenton 5

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bluffton 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Fort Recovery 4, Fairview 1

Milton Union 7, Versailles 1