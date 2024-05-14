Prep roundup: Wapakoneta clinches WBL title share
May 13—BASEBALL
Wapakoneta 8, Shawnee 4
Wapakoneta clinched a share of the WBL title with a four-run victory.
Zac Niekamp drove in two runs and Taylor Echols went 2 for 5 with a triple for the Redskins.
For Shawnee, Parker Meredith drove in two runs.
Liberty-Benton 7, LCC 0
LCC's Carson Parker went two innings and allowed six earned runs in the loss.
Celina 2, Parkway 1
Celina's Dale Secrest threw 6 1/3 innings and held Parkway to one earned run in the win. Zach Greber also went 3 for 3 for the Bulldogs.
Defiance 20, Fairview 8
Noah Gomez went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBI, Torin Long went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs and Cody Shaw had three singles and scored twice for the Bulldogs.
Marion Local 14, Miami East 2
Ethan Heitkamp hit a grand slam and Hayden Poppleman drove in four runs in the win for Marion Local.
Allen East 5, Paulding 4
Caleb Lybarger pitched three scoreless innings in relief and Trey Hensley hit a walk-off single for the Mustangs
Lincolnview 5, Kalida 2
Aiden Hardesty threw five innings to get the win and Gavin Evans picked up the save for the Lancers.
Bath 11, Perry 0
Logan Markley, Clay Boedicker, Joel Rasor, Jaden Miller, and Kahne Sullivan combined to throw a no-hitter for the Wildcats.
Sullivan also went 3 for 3 and Quintin Collins drove in two runs.
McComb 6, Pandora-Gilboa 1
Matt Maag and Isaac Stall had two hits each in the loss for Pandora-Gilboa.
Upper Scioto Valley 11, Ridgemont 5
Alex Sanders drove in four runs and Mason Thompson added three RBI in the win for the Rams.
Findlay 9, Coldwater 8
Fort Recovery 11, Spencerville 1
Wayne Trace 6, Minster 4
St. Henry 8, Tippecanoe 7
Crestview 5, Patrick Henry 2
SOFTBALL
Division IV District Semifinals
Minster 10, LCC 0
Minster's Brooklyn Osterloh struck out 11 batters and threw a no-hitter. Hannah Oldiges and Hailee Albers homered in the win for the Wildcats.
New Bremen 3, Ada 2
REGULAR SEASON
Ridgedale 8, Waynesfield-Goshen 2