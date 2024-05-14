Prep roundup: Wapakoneta clinches WBL title share

May 13—BASEBALL

Wapakoneta 8, Shawnee 4

Wapakoneta clinched a share of the WBL title with a four-run victory.

Zac Niekamp drove in two runs and Taylor Echols went 2 for 5 with a triple for the Redskins.

For Shawnee, Parker Meredith drove in two runs.

Liberty-Benton 7, LCC 0

LCC's Carson Parker went two innings and allowed six earned runs in the loss.

Celina 2, Parkway 1

Celina's Dale Secrest threw 6 1/3 innings and held Parkway to one earned run in the win. Zach Greber also went 3 for 3 for the Bulldogs.

Defiance 20, Fairview 8

Noah Gomez went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBI, Torin Long went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs and Cody Shaw had three singles and scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Marion Local 14, Miami East 2

Ethan Heitkamp hit a grand slam and Hayden Poppleman drove in four runs in the win for Marion Local.

Allen East 5, Paulding 4

Caleb Lybarger pitched three scoreless innings in relief and Trey Hensley hit a walk-off single for the Mustangs

Lincolnview 5, Kalida 2

Aiden Hardesty threw five innings to get the win and Gavin Evans picked up the save for the Lancers.

Bath 11, Perry 0

Logan Markley, Clay Boedicker, Joel Rasor, Jaden Miller, and Kahne Sullivan combined to throw a no-hitter for the Wildcats.

Sullivan also went 3 for 3 and Quintin Collins drove in two runs.

McComb 6, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Matt Maag and Isaac Stall had two hits each in the loss for Pandora-Gilboa.

Upper Scioto Valley 11, Ridgemont 5

Alex Sanders drove in four runs and Mason Thompson added three RBI in the win for the Rams.

Findlay 9, Coldwater 8

Fort Recovery 11, Spencerville 1

Wayne Trace 6, Minster 4

St. Henry 8, Tippecanoe 7

Crestview 5, Patrick Henry 2

SOFTBALL

Division IV District Semifinals

Minster 10, LCC 0

Minster's Brooklyn Osterloh struck out 11 batters and threw a no-hitter. Hannah Oldiges and Hailee Albers homered in the win for the Wildcats.

New Bremen 3, Ada 2

REGULAR SEASON

Ridgedale 8, Waynesfield-Goshen 2