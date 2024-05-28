Prep Roundup: VHSL Region 1D baseball, softball championships set

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Eight teams arrived on the campus of UVA Wise on Memorial Day, looking to book a spot in the VHSL Region 1D baseball or softball championship.

Patrick Henry scored early, but Rural Retreat piled on the runs late to secure a 15-3 win in a baseball semifinal. With the victory, the Indians have secured the program’s first-ever trip to the Class 1 state tournament.

Chilhowie will meet Rural Retreat in the Region 1D baseball championship, after taking down Rye Cove in the night cap, 11-3.

That championship game will now be played on Wednesday at Abingdon High School. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

On the softball side, Eastside jumped on Honaker early for a 9-0 victory.

The Lady Spartans will meet Rye Cove for a fifth time this season in the Region 1D championship on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles rallied to take down Twin Springs, 3-2.

OTHER SCORES:

Patrick Henry 1, Holston 0 (BSOC – Region 1D Semifinals)

Honaker 14, Rural Retreat 1 (BSOC – Region 1D Semifinals)

