Prep Roundup: VanNoord scores hat trick in 4-0 win; St. Francis softball sweeps Elk Rapids

May 16—MCBAIN — Senior Jada VanNoord has been a scoring machine for the McBain Northern Michigan Christian girls varsity soccer team this season.

VanNoord tacked on a hat trick in the Comets' 4-0 win over Shepherd on Wednesday, putting her season goals total at 45.

The Comets claimed their division of the Northern Michigan Soccer League for the fourth consecutive season and have a chance to claim the conference outright next week against Ogemaw Heights.

No date has been set for the conference championship game because the Falcons are waiting to play makeup conference games from earlier in the season. The Comets fell 3-1 to the Falcons in the first meeting.

NMC's Emerson Bosscher tacked on a goal, and Kylee Winkle, Leighton Tossey and Gracyn Swiler all came away with an assist.

The Comets end the regular season Friday against Oscoda before starting Division 4 district rounds May 29.

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 1

Harbor Springs 1

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (12-1-2, 9-0-1 Lake Michigan) host Houghton for Division 3 district quarterfinals Wednesday.

Leland 10

Benzie Central 0

UP NEXT: The Comets (14-2-2, 9-0 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Thursday. The Huskies travel to the Traverse City Bulldogs on Thursday.

Buckley 0

Suttons Bay 0

Buckley: Madi Sladek 11 saves.

UP NEXT: The Bears (5-10-4, 3-4-3 Northwest) travel to Cadillac Heritage on Monday. Suttons Bay (14-3-1, 7-2-1 Northwest) travels to Charlevoix on Friday.

Muskegon OV 4

Manistee 1

UP NEXT: The Mariners (4-10-1, 2-8 West Michigan) host Hart in Division 3 district quarterfinals Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 4 13

Elk Rapids 2 4

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Claudia Harris 3-1, HR (first on varsity), 2 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 2-3, R, 2B; Kensley Thorpe 1-1, R, BB, 2B; Sarah Gaylord 2-2, RBI.

Game 2: TCSF — Sophie Hardy 4-4, 3 2B, HR; St. Peter HR.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Kalkaska on Friday. The Elks host Petoskey on Thursday.

BASEBALL

TC St. Francis 17 8

Mesick 2 1

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Tyler Endres WP, 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Braxton Lesinski 3-3, 2 R, 3 H, RBI, BB; Matthew Kane 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB; Charlie Olivier RBI, SB; E Belanger 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI.

Game 2: TCSF — Lesinski WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Olivier 2 RBI, 2B.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Kalkaska on Friday. The Bulldogs travel to Frankfort on Friday.

Beal City 9 8

McBain 0 0

UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to Evart on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Petoskey 11

Sault Area 3

UP NEXT: Petoskey (12-2) welcomes Lansing Catholic for Division 1 first round of regionals on Friday.

GOLF

Houtteman ties for 2nd at Hillsdale Academy Invite

ALLENDALE — Glen Lake junior Michael Houtteman came back down to earth on Wednesday after winning 10 straight individuals, by tying for second individually after shooting 74 at the Hillsdale Academy Invitational at the Meadows.

Houtteman's efforts helped Glen Lake place 13th out of 16 with an overall score of 375.

Manistee takes 1st at Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Manistee's senior Jacob Scharp tied for first place after shooting a 34 at Whitehall Golf Course on Wednesday. His efforts helped the Mariners place first overall with 150.

Senior Braydon Sorenson placed fifth after firing a 37, followed by Max Scharp tying with two others in sixth place with a 38. Junior Kane Black tied for 11th after scoring a 41.