Prep roundup: Utterback improves to 33-0

Jan. 12—CASCADE — Reanah Utterback continued to roll through her first season of sanctioned Iowa High School girls wrestling on Thursday night.

The Sigourney-Keota junior scored four more falls at the Cascade Invitational, improving to 33-0 with another impressive night on the mat on the way to capturing the 115-pound championship. Utterback scored first-period falls in each of her first two matches before clinching a semifinal win over East Buchanan sophomore Kaitlyn Krum 19 seconds into the second period and a championship win over West Liberty junior Silvia Garcia-Vasquez in 2:46.

Utterback scored 30 of S-K's 33 points in the tournament. The Cobras finished 14th overall with a third-period fall in a 125-pound consolation match by Sadie Clarahan helping the Cobras hold off Don Bosoc in the team standings.

Sigourney-Keota is next scheduled to compete at the Lewis Central Invitational, weather permitting, on Monday starting at 11 a.m.

Fairfield 12, Fort Madison 6

FORT MADISON — Falls by Vianney Gonzalez and Samantha Lyons gave the Trojans the edge in a Southeast Conference girls wrestling dual against the Bloodhounds.

Gonzalez pinned Annah Blanchard in the first period of a 115-pound match. Lyons, meanwhile, improve to 14-3 for Fairfield pinning Sadie Brandon 28 seconds into the final period of a 170-pound match.

Fairfield (2-1) is scheduled to be back in action at home next Thursday against Mount Pleasant.

BOYS WRESTLING

Fort Madison 42, Fairfield 31

FORT MADISON — Coming off a run to the 106-pound finals this past Saturday at the Ottumwa Invitational, Cael McCabe scored the first of four pins for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference battle with the Bloodhounds.

McCabe scored a fall in just 59 seconds against Brody Bolander competing at 113 pounds. Aiden Westercamp scored a 56-second pin for Fairfield at 138 pounds over Tateum Schelich, Elijan Simmons pinned Rainer Johnson with five seconds left in the 150-pound match and Dre Smithburg clinched a pin at the end of the first period of a 215-pound match against Aaron Warner.

Fairfield (7-2, 2-2 Southeast) is scheduled to compete at Centerville's Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational on Saturday, weather permitting. The Trojans return home to host Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

Iowa Valley 48, Moravia 29

BELLE PLAINE — Four straight falls to open the dual helped the Tigers build a 36-point lead, helping to overcome three straight forfeits that favored the Mohawks.

Aiden Kelley continued his stellar season for Moravia, pinning Jeffrey Crawford in just 38 seconds of a 132-pound match. Isaac Messamaker added a 16-1 tech fall for the Mohawks, clinching the 150-pound win over Dane Smith with eight seconds left.

Belle Plaine 49, Moravia 30

BELLE PLAINE — Lane Kool's first-period fall against Gaberial Kaplan at 175 pounds helped the Mohawks build a 24-6 lead before the Plainsmen answered scoring five falls, a major decision and a 4-0 win by Wade Sankot at 150 pounds in eight of the final nine matches.

Kelley picked up his second pin of the quadrangular for Moravia, securing a win over Peyton Weeda 57 seconds into the second period.

Moravia 60, Montezuma 18

BELLE PLAINE — Brant Spring scored a fall in the heavyweight match for the Mohawks against the Braves, pinning Isaac Wedgewood in 80 seconds as Moravia scored three falls on the way to winning the final dual of the night.

Tripp VanZante pinned Conner Smith 31 seconds into the second period over Conner Smith at 126 pounds as Moravia opened a 30-12 lead. Jesse Myhr added a first-period fall for the Mohawks at 138 pounds, pinning Beau Young in 70 seconds.

Moravia (4-22) is scheduled to return to the mat at Centerville as part of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, though that tournament is weather permitting. The Mohawks also are scheduled to wrestle a dual against the Big Reds at Lakeview Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Pekin 30, Lone Tree 12

WEST BURLINGTON — The Pekin wrestling team secured its' first dual win of the season, using a pair of pins to pull away for an 18-point win over the Lions.

Reed Lauderman opened the dual for the Panthers pinning Cole Walmsley in the first period of a 106-pound match. Hudson Deutsch then added a fall for Pekin with 13 seconds left in the opening period of a 150-pound matcch with Jacob Bell.

West Burlington-Notre Dame 84, Pekin 0

WEST BURLINGTON — The Nikes scored five falls during a Southeast Iowa Superconference triangular against the Panthers.

Pekin (1-11) is scheduled to compete, weather permitting, on Saturday at the WACO Warrior Invitational.

GIRLS BASKEBALL

Van Buren County 60, New London 37

KEOSAUQUA — Marlee Mertens led the Warriors with 20 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division home win over the Tigers.

Ivy Davidson added 11 points for Van Buren County. Mylee Miller led New London with a game-high 24 points, but could not overcome 30 turnovers forced by the Warrior defense.

Van Buren County (2-8, 1-6) is next scheduled to be on the court in Bloomfield to play for the Fox River Rivalry trophy on Saturday, weather permitting. Friday's scheduled SEISC south contest for the Warriors at No. 15 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame was called off due to the weather.

Pekin 43, Wapello 38

WAPELLO — Alex Parsons led the Panthers with 18 points on Thursday as the Panthers picked up an impressive Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win in a game that was originally snowed out on Tuesday.

Anna Hadley added 16 points inside for Pekin to help hold off the Arrows down the stretch. Tatum Wolford led Wapello with a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double.

With Friday's scheduled SEISC north home contest against Winfield-Mount Union in doubt due to winter weather as the Courier went to press, Pekin (5-7, 5-5 SEI north) is scheduled to begin next week at Columbus on Tuesday.

Wayne 54, Moravia 50

CORYDON — Kaylen Robinson led a balanced attack for the Mohawks with a game-high 18 points in a terrific non-conference battle with an equally-balanced attack by Wayne on Thursday night.

Jamie Self added 17 points for Moravia while Alexa Bedford scored 13 points. Cortney Knutson led Wayne to the win with 14 points as the Falcons produced a trio of double-figure scorers to counter the Mohawks.

Moravia (2-9) is next scheduled to host Moulton-Udell on Tuesday on Senior Night. Friday's contest at Murray for the Mohawks has been called off due to winter weather.

BOYS BASKEBALL

Pekin 62, Wapello 49

WAPELLO — Sven Dahlstrom scored a game-high 18 points, firing in six shots from 3-point range, as the Panthers never looked back after jumping out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Will Adam added 14 points for Pekin in the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win. Jaedon Wolver added 11 points for the Panthers.

Pekin (6-6, 6-3 SEI north) is scheduled to step out of conference on Monday to face No. 8 (2A) Pella Christian. The Panthers' scheduled SEISC north contest at home with No. 6 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union was in jeopardy due to Friday's winter weather system as the Courier went to press.

Moravia 65, Wayne 58

CORYDON — Shane Helmick countered a 32-point effort from Falcon senior Rayce Snyder, scoring 20 points to lead the Mohawks to a tough non-conference road win matching Wayne with seven wins on the season.

Declan DeJong added 19 points in the win for Moravia while Jackson McDanel scored 16 points. Connor Pruiett added 11 points for Wayne in the loss while Boudyn White scored 10.

Moravia (7-1), after having Friday's Bluegrass Conference road contest at Murray snowed out, is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday for Senior Night hosting Moulton-Udell.

New London 62, Van Buren County 39

KEOSAUQUA — London Franklin led the Tigers with 28 points on Thursday to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors.

Brendan Richey scored 14 points for New London while Memphis Watson added 10 points, helping the Tigers jump out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter. Izaak Loeffler led Van Buren County with 12 points while Lucas Fett scored 10 points for the Warriors.

Friday's contest at Burlington-Notre Dame was called off due to the weather for Van Buren County. The Warriors (2-8, 1-7 SEI south) are scheduled to play, weather permitting, on Saturday in the Fox River Rivalry at Davis County.