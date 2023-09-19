Prep roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Sep. 19—Fresh off winning the North Central Conference tournament over the weekend, Kokomo's boys tennis team opened the new week with another nice win, beating visiting Madison-Grant 3-2 Monday.

"Madison-Grant was undefeated this year and their singles players are so good," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "They have a great team and are well coached."

Both teams came into the match with strong credentials — the Kats are ranked No. 3 in District 3 and the Argylls are No. 4 in District 4. The Argylls broke through last year to win the Marion Sectional for the first time and they returned the bulk of that lineup.

The Kats picked up a pair of quick points by sweeping the doubles matches. Chad Washburn and Micah Taflinger breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Ari Leger and Harry Blake won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.

Travis Taflinger liked how Washburn was at the ready to fill in for Easton Douglas at No. 1 doubles.

"It was awesome watching [Washburn and Micah Taflinger] play so well. Chad has been so patient, keeps improving and is a great teammate," Travis Taflinger said. "Ari and Harry continued to play great doubles."

Caleb Taflinger took a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles for the decisive third point.

"[M-G's Luke] Gilman is a fierce competitor and there were no easy points for either guy. Caleb really had to be patient and strategize through the match. He came through and clinched the win for us," Travis Taflinger said.

"There was no let up after this weekend and we have to keep getting stronger as we approach the tourney."

CULVER AC. 4, WESTERN 1

Western dropped a 4-1 decision to Culver Academies, which is ranked No. 6 in the state overall and No. 1 in District 3.

For Western, which is No. 7 in the district, Evan Trauring was a 7-6, 7-5 winner at No. 2 singles.

GIRLS GOLF

NOBLESVILLE SECTIONAL

Tipton shot 423 and finished in seventh place in the 10-team Noblesville Sectional at Harbour Trees G.C.

No. 5-ranked Noblesville won with a score of 319, No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern was second with 347 and Hamilton Heights was third with 402. The top three teams advance to the Lapel Regional on Saturday at Edgewood G.C.

Individually, Noblesville's Jordan Adam and HSE's Ella Bui tied for first with 75s. Adam beat Bui in a playoff for the title.

Tipton freshman Kennedy Lancaster tied for third place with a strong round of 79. She earned a spot in the regional as one of the top three individuals on non-advancing teams.

Also for Tipton, Josie Butler shot 91, Lucy Lightfoot shot 126 and Claire Orcutt shot 127 to round out the Blue Devils' score. Butler lost in a playoff with Lapel's Annabelle Marshall for the final individual advancing spot.

BOYS SOCCER

WESTERN 2, OAK HILL 1

Western senior Graysen Neer scored a brace to lead the Panthers past the Golden Eagles on the Panthers' senior night.

Aiden Quillen had an assist.

The Panthers improved to 6-7 and the Golden Eagles dropped to 7-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

SHERIDAN 4, EASTERN 0

The Comets fell on the road in a battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead.

Sheridan improved to 4-0 in the HHC while Eastern dropped to 2-1. The Blackhawks will close conference play against Rossville (1-0) on Wednesday.

Eastern credited 'keeper Ruby Sheets with 20 saves.

VOLLYBALL

FRANKTON 3, EASTERN 2

Frankton outlasted visiting Eastern 3-2 (20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9).

The Comets (18-2) saw an 11-match winning streak end.