Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 7

May 7—Western's baseball team beat Rossville 9-1 on Monday at Russiaville to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Hornets jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers knotted the score in the bottom of the frame. Western added four runs in the second to take control.

The Panthers (14-4) totaled 10 hits. Ryan Rodman went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs, Brady Comer went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs, Levi Shoemaker was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Peyton Kauble had a double and an RBI.

James Paden started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed two hits and an unearned run, struck out three and walked none. Relief pitchers Jaxson Trueblood and Jaiden McNulty worked one scoreless inning apiece.

"It was good to bounce back in the win column," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "We had an error early that led to Rossville scoring in the first inning, but we tied it up and James Paden did a nice job throwing strikes and our bats responded with timely hits."

Ryan Berryman pointed to Miles Rudy as an offensive spark. He batted leadoff and had a single and two walks.

"Shoemaker, Kauble and [Cal] Berryman had good at-bats in the middle of our line to create balance in our offense and Brady Comer was excellent in the 9-hole," he added.

MAC 9, SOUTHWOOD 4

Bennett Isenburg pitched Maconaquah past visiting Southwood in a Three Rivers Conference game. Isenburg pitched 6.1 innings, allowed seven hits and two earned runs and struck out seven. Kaleb Shelton relieved and struck out two to secure the victory.

The Braves (6-10 overall, 2-4 TRC) finished with 11 hits, all singles. Isenburg had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Isley had two hits and three RBI, Damion Torres had two hits and Deven Murry had a two-out RBI single that ignited a five-run inning.

PERU 5, ROCHESTER 4

Peru rallied past visiting Rochester to remain unbeaten in the TRC.

The Zebras scored a single run in the first inning and three runs in the third for a 4-0 lead. The Bengal Tigers closed to within 4-3 by the close of the fourth. Peru drew even in the sixth and scored again in the seventh for the walk-off win.

Gavin Eldridge went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Peru (14-3 overall, 6-0 TRC). Bryce Hill and Ian Potts had a double and an RBI apiece and Jackson Rogers also drove in a run.

Potts earned the win after pitching a scoreless seventh. Matthew Roettger started and pitched six innings, allowing six hits and four runs. He struck out four and walked six.

BOYS GOLF

CASS 152, NW 154

Lewis Cass topped Northwestern by two shots in a match between Peru Sectional contenders at Logansport G.C.

The Kings showed terrific balance in posting their season-best score. Michael Myers led the way with a 2-over 37, Garrett Helvie and Nolan Hines shot 38s and Ryan Stoller and Brody Hills carded 39s.

Northwestern's Sammy Shotwell was medalist with an even-par 35. The Tigers also counted Hudson Whaley's 38, Logan Duncan's 40 and Lucas Miller's 41.

In the sectional last year, Cass took first place and Northwestern was runner-up.

KOKOMO 173, MARION 246

Mitch McClelland fired a 38 to win medalist and lead the Kats to the win at Kokomo C.C.

The Kats also counted William Nelson's 44, Ashtyn Goff's 45 and Nathan Lay's 46.

TC 181, BLACKFORD 203, ELWOOD 204

Led by Tanner England's 41, Tri-Central won a three-team match on Blackford Golf Club's front nine.

Also for TC, Ethan Tragesser shot 45, Isaiah Stryker 47 and Aiden Salsbery 48

"It was a great team win," TC coach Blake Shrader said.

GIRLS TENNIS

MANCHESTER 3, CASS 2

The Kings saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as the visiting Squires prevailed 3-2 following a three-set win at No. 2 singles.

Cass (9-1) swept the doubles points. Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Maci Garland and Maryn Zeck won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.

KOKOMO 5, H. HEIGHTS 0

Kokomo blanked Hamilton Heights on the Huskies' courts.

SOFTBALL

CASS 17, N'FIELD 6

Tied 3-3 after four innings, visiting Cass exploded for 14 runs over the final three innings to win going away in the TRC game.

Cass peppered Northfield's pitching for 19 hits. Amma Fitzhugh went 4 for 5 with two doubles, Hannah Zamora went 4 for 6 with a homer and a double and Ava Hubner and Kami Silcox both had 3-for-4 games. Zamora and Hubner scored four runs apiece and Fitzhugh and Silcox scored three runs each. Kaitlyn Benner drove in four runs and Hubner drove in three runs and stole two bases.

Fitzhugh pitched all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs. She struck out 12 and allowed six hits and two walks.

DELPHI 5, EASTERN 1

Delphi pitcher Lexi Miller fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks to lead the visiting Oracles past the Comets in an HHC game.

Emillia Andrews provided Eastern's offense by going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Kendall Wilson stole two bases. Lilli Shrock took the loss.