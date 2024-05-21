Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 21

May 21—Western's softball team scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to beat Twin Lakes 16-0 in five innings on Monday in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional's opening game.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers enjoyed a 17-hit explosion. Brynley Erb, Kylie Miller, Jocelyn Jeffers, Lexi Dollens and Chloe Hunt all had 2-for-3 games. Erb bashed two doubles and drove in two runs, Miller had a double and three RBI, Dollens drove in two runs, Hunt had a double and an RBI and Jeffers also had a double.

Also for the Panthers, Chloe Linn drove in two runs, and she pitched a complete game. She held the Indians (6-18) to three hits, struck out 13 and walked one.

Western (23-2) plays North Montgomery (5-19) at 7:30 tonight in the semifinal round.

LOGAN 5, KOKOMO 3

Logansport jumped to a 4-1 lead after three innings and held off Kokomo's comeback bid to win the game in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional's opening round.

Seniors Liliana Lamberson, Taylor Reed and Dani Tate and led the Kats (11-12). Lamberson was 1 for 3 with a solo home run, Reed went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Tate was 2 for 4 with a run. Lanaya Buckner was 1 for 2 with a double.

Reed pitched all seven innings. She allowed five hits and five runs (four earned), struck out four and walked six.

TIPTON 10, SEEGER 0, 5 INNINGS

Isabella Browning drove in five runs to lead the Blue Devils' rout of the Patriots in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional's opening round.

Browning finished with a double and single. Also for Tipton, Lacey Bitner belted a leadoff homer and an RBI single, winning pitcher Emerson Merrell had two hits, Taylor Conaway had a double and Elsie Pearson had an RBI.

In the pitching circle, Merrell allowed three hits and fired four strikeouts.

ELWOOD 9, TAYLOR 5

Taylor rallied from a 5-0 hole to draw even in the top of the fifth inning, but Elwood quickly regained control in winning the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional game.

ROCHESTER 3, CASS 2

Rochester pitcher Bria Rensberger fired a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and two walks to lead the Zebras past Cass in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional's opening round.

Ava Hubner had both of Cass' hits.

Cass pitcher Amma Fitzhugh allowed just one hit. She struck out six and walked none. The Kings committed five errors and two of the Zebras' runs were unearned.

COWAN 6, TC 0

Cowan blanked Tri-Central in the Class A Southern Wells Sectional's opening round.

BOYS GOLF

NW 155, CL. CENTRAL 167

Lucas Miller fired an even-par 36 to win medalist and lead Northwestern to the win on Green Acres' front nine.

Sammy Shotwell backed Miller with a 38, Logan Duncan shot a 40 and Hudson Whaley turned in 41 to complete the Tigers' team score.

CASS 159, DELPHI 188

Led by co-medalists Michael Myers and Nolan Hines, Cass beat Delphi at Logansport G.C. Myers and Hines shot 2-over par 37s.

The Kings also counted Rylan Stoller's 41 and Garrett Helvie's 44.

LCC 169, WESTERN 175

Lafayette Central Catholic edged Western in a match on Chippendale's front nine. LCC's Ray Clayton and Western's Brody Fisher were co-medalists with 3-over 39s.

Callen Szerdy shot a 40 and Brody Hobson and Landen Gibbs-Whalen had 48s to round out Western's team score.

"There's good days and bad days in golf. [Monday] was the latter," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Bright spot was No. 6 Maddox [Williams] shooting a 1-under 35. Amazing round from him. That's how you move up."

BASEBALL

WESTERN 9, M-G 2

Ryan Rodman belted a home run and drove in four runs to lead Class 3A No. 7-ranked Western past visiting Madison-Grant 9-2 to close the regular season.

Rodman finished 3 for 4. Kyler Norman had two singles and two stolen bases and Gavin Denton and Jason Dickison drove in two runs apiece.

Gavin White and Ashton Castillo pitched three innings apiece and allowed one rum apiece. Denton pitched the final inning. Cal Berryman and Peyton DeWeese highlighted the defensive effort with diving catches.

Western (21-4) faces Frankfort on Wednesday in the Northwestern Sectional's opening game.

ROSSVILLE 5, NW 4

Class A No. 5-ranked Rossville scored with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Northwestern 5-4 in a regular-season finale.

Karson Griggs took the hard-luck loss. He went the distance, allowed six hits and five runs (one earned), struck out five and walked four.

The Tigers had five hits, all singles. Griggs went 2 for 3.

"I thought Karson pitched great. He's gotten better and better with each start. I thought [Monday] was one of the best starts that he's had so that's good news for us," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "We weren't very sharp defensively again. We had six errors [Monday] including two in the seventh. We have to clean that up going into the sectional."

Northwestern (15-9) plays No. 8-ranked Twin Lakes on Thursday in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional's semifinal round.

MAC 5, N. MIAMI 4

Maconaquah beat North Miami 5-4 in the conclusion of a suspended game from last week. The Braves were leading 1-0 when play resumed.

Kaleb Shelton helped the Braves break away. In the third inning, he singled, stole second and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1. In the fourth inning, he belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to make it 5-1.

Mac starting pitcher Deven Mitchell earned the win. He allowed three earned runs and struck out five. Bennett Isenburg pitched the final two innings to earn the save. He struck out three.