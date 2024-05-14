Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 14

May 14—Kokomo's boys golf team posted a score of 367 and took fourth place out of nine teams in the North Central Conference tournament on Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.

Harrison won the team title with a score of 332. McCutcheon was second with 350 and Logansport was third with 352. Logansport's Graham Taylor was the individual champion. He shot a 79 (40-39) and defeated Richmond's Rylen Johnson in a playoff.

Freshman Mitchell McClelland led Kokomo and tied for 11th overall with an 87 (43-44). He made the All-NCC team, which was composed of the top 12 finishers.

Also for the Kats, Damian Kunz was second low with a 90 (41-49), Canaan Horner was third low with a 94 (49-45) and Ashtyn Goff turned in a 96 (50-46) for the fourth score.

ALEX 168, TC 171, MISSISSINEWA 176

Tri-Central took second place in a three-team meet on the Golf Club of Alexandria's front nine.

Isaiah Stryker led the Trojans with a 39. Tanner England followed with a 42, Jay Jankoviak shot a 43 and Ethan Tragesser capped the scoring with a 47.

—Tri-Central took third place in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament on Saturday at Deer Track G.C. Clinton Central topped the nine-team field with a score of 365, Eastern was second with 366 and TC was third with 373.

Tragesser led TC and was fifth overall with an 85 and England was eighth overall with a 91. Both earned spots on the 10-player All-HHC team.

GIRLS TENNIS

EASTERN 5, HH 0

Eastern beat visiting Hamilton Heights 5-0 to close the regular season with a 14-4 record.

The Comets had straight-set wins at all five points. In singles play, Emily Princell was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Claire Wavra won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Morgan Kaiser won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles play, Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde won by pretzel sticks (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2.

"Great way to wrap up our regular season, with a sweep," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "We are playing our best tennis at the right time with sectionals this week. I thought Claire Wavra played one of her best matches of the season."

CASS 4, NORTHFIELD 1

The Kings improved to 12-1 with the win in their regular-season finale at Northfield.

Cass' points came from: Guadalupe Gonzalez at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-0); Eliana Cicalo at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-4); Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman at No. 1 doubles (4-6, 6-3, 6-3); and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-2).

SOFTBALL

MAC 27, N'FIELD 1, 5 INN.

Anna Clifton, Amaya Rader, Bailey Carson and Shaela Brazzel led Maconaquah's 29-hit explosion against Northfield.

Clifton went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBI, Rader went 4 for 5 with two extra-base hits and five RBI, Carson was 3 for 5 with three RBI and Brazzel was 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBI.

Ireland Kile and Sydney Barnes also hit homers for the Braves (7-12 overall, 4-3 TRC). Kile, Kasey Murry and Thea Tyra finished with three hits apiece and Tyra and Barnes had three RBI apiece.

Blayklee Buman pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

WESTFIELD 5, WESTERN 4, 8 INN.

Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western scored a single run in the top of the extra inning for a 4-3 lead, but Westfield responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame for a walk-off win.

Chloe Hunt went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for the Panthers (20-2), Brynley Erb was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI and Chloe Linn was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Linn pitched all 7.1 innings and allowed six hits and four earned runs. She struck out nine and walked two.

CP 12, EASTERN 11

Clinton Prairie scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and went on to edge Eastern 12-11 in the opening round of the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Delphi.

Mack Causey smacked two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Eastern, which finished with 12 hits. Emillia Andrews went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI, Kendall Wilson went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI and Marly Coan had a two-run double.

BASEBALL

EASTERN 9, CP 1

Eastern beat Clinton Prairie in the opening round of the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Championship Park.

MAC 6, NORTHFIELD 2

Bennett Isenburg pitched a complete game to lead Maconaquah past visiting Northfield in a Three Rivers Conference game. He scattered eight hits, struck out 10 and walked two.

The Braves (8-13 overall, 3-5 TRC) scored four runs in the first inning. Kaleb Shelton started a two-out rally with a double and Deven Mitchell capped the rally with a three-run double.

Shelton finished 2 for 3 with two RBI.

N. MIAMI 4, PERU 3

North Miami scored twice in the fourth inning and once in the sixth to build a 3-0 lead. Peru rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Warriors scored with two outs in the bottom of the frame for a walk-off win.

North Miami pitcher Braylon McIntire went the distance to deal Peru its first TRC loss. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.

Peru pitcher Ian Potts also went the distance. In 6.2 innings, he allowed six hits and one earned run, struck out five and walked two.

Matthew Roettger had two of Peru's four hits. Isaac Braley had a double and two RBI.

Peru (17-4 overall) drops into a first-place tie with Manchester in the TRC, both at 7-1 with one game remaining. Peru visits Whitko on Wednesday for its league finale while Manchester hosts Northfield the same day.

WESTFIELD 17, KOKOMO 1, 5 INN.

Kokomo managed just four hits (all singles) and two walks in the road loss.