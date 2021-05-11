Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 11

May 11—Parker Dean pitched a no-hitter to lead Western's baseball team past Rossville 5-0 Monday night on the Hornets' diamond.

Dean was in command throughout. The Panther junior and Purdue commit struck out five and walked two.

"Parker was very efficient through five innings [58 pitches] and mixed his pitches well," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "We played error-free defense and Mitchell Knepley was outstanding once again at third base.

"The bottom of our lineup generated three of our five runs and had good at-bats," Berryman added.

The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Panthers (15-5) scored two runs in the second inning and tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth inning and one more run in the seventh.

Braeden Bryant went 2 for 3, Alex Watkins had a triple, Garrett Lupoi had a double and Dean and Knepley each drove in a run.

"We are starting to put things together and are playing solid baseball," Berryman said. "There are definitely things to clean up and continue to improve upon, but we are shedding our youth. Our biggest challenge now is to stay focused day to day and get better in practice and games. We are three weeks out from the postseason and must continue to build."

Western visits Lafayette Jeff on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

NW 4, CASS 1

Northwestern beat Cass to move one step closer to its fifth straight undefeated regular season.

The Tigers (8-0) dominated the singles points with McKenna Layden winning by double bagels (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1, Kat Grube winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 and Avery Rooze winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.

Also for the Tigers, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

The Kings' point came at No. 1 doubles where Jordyn Hensley and Carley McCloskey prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Northwestern closes the regular season with matches against Rossville, Western and Southwood.

KOKOMO 5, H. HEIGHTS 0

Olivia Hemmerich, Ellen Callane and Olivia Persons dominated the singles points to highlight the Wildkats' win. They dropped just one game apiece.

Story continues

Kokomo (6-5) also took care of business in doubles. Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 and Leah Schliesmann and Ava Cothern won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

WESTERN 5, MAC 0

The Panthers kicked off the final week of the regular season with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Braves.

Eliza Lutgen, Chloe Schmidt and Macie Lockwood won the singles points. Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen won at No. 1 doubles and Elizabeth Mercer and Sophia Moreno won at No. 2 doubles.

SOFTBALL

KOKOMO 13, MARION 1, 5 INNINGS

Kennedy Huckeby and Kami Shoemaker both went 3 for 4 to lead the Wildkats to the road win. Huckeby had a triple and Shoemaker had a double.

Also for the Kats, Brooke Hughes was 2 for 3 with a double and Malori Nichols and winning pitcher Gwen Hand had two singles apiece. Hand pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts.

PERU 10, SOUTHWOOD 3

The Bengal Tigers handled the visiting Knights to move to 5-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 10-8-1 overall.

Graycee Ansari pitched all seven innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. She helped her own by going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in four runs.

Abby Martin went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Grace Uttinger had a double and an RBI, Annika Malone drew three walks and scored three runs and Hailey Wolfe had two walks and two runs.

WHITKO 5, MAC 4

Maconaquah had its chances in the Three Rivers Conference game at Whitko, but the Braves left the bases loaded in the sixth inning and again in the seventh inning. They had a total of 11 runners left on base.

Aubree Mouser went 4 for 4 for the Braves. Bailey Carson and Hayleigh Cole had two hits apiece. Phantasia DeBoard pitched all six innings and allowed 10 hits and three earned runs.

OAK HILL 10, CASS 5

Cass fell to visiting Oak Hill.

Rylee Holt went 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Kings. Emmalee Zoubul went 3 for 3 with a double and run scored.