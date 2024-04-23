Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 23

Apr. 23—Kokomo's softball team beat Northwestern 11-1 in six innings on Monday on the Tigers' turf.

The Wildkats hammered the Tigers for 15 hits. Ava Federspill provided one of the highlights by belting her first career home run. She also had a double and finished 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Also for the Kats (6-6), Taylor Reed was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI, Emma Lees was 2 for 3 with a triple, Lanaya Buckner was 2 for 4 with a triple, Lucy Goad was 2 for 4 with a double, Amirah Marciniak was 2 for 4 and Jordan Thatcher had a double.

Reed pitched all six innings, allowed four hits and struck out six.

For the Tigers (2-8), Maci Rody was 2 for 2 with a triple and Addy Clark had a double.

CASS 1, N. MIAMI 0

Amma Fitzhugh pitched a two-hitter to lead Cass past visiting North Miami in a Three Rivers Conference game. She struck out nine and walked two.

The Kings (4-4 overall, 2-0 TRC) scored in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win. With one out, Ava Hubner was hit by a pitch. Kami Silcox followed with an infield grounder and Hubner scampered to third on the play. On the next pitch, Hubner raced home when the ball got away from the catcher.

Hubner finished with two of the Kings' five hits.

The win avenged a 19-0 non-conference loss to North Miami last season.

ELWOOD 9, TC 1

Tri-Central left seven runners on base in the loss.

Kiley Kinney led the Trojans with three hits. Layla Baldwin took the loss. She pitched a complete game, held the Panthers to three earned runs and walked just one.

BASEBALL

WESTERN 5, OAK HILL 3

Class 3A No. 9-ranked Western improved to 10-0 with the road win.

The Panthers had to rally from a 3-0 hole.

"In the third, we misplayed a routine fly ball for an error, walked the next hitter, then gave up a three-run home run. But we responded in the fourth," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

In the fourth, Cal Berryman had a leadoff single and Peyton DeWeese had a one-out double to put runners on second and third. Cal Berryman scored when Levi Shoemaker's fly ball was mishandled. DeWeese scored on a throwing error on pinch-runner Grayson Miller's steal.

The Panthers pushed across three more runs in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. Jason Dickison doubled, Peyton Kauble drew a walk and Kyler Norman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Berryman drew an RBI walk. Following an out, DeWeese also drew an RBI walk and the Panthers had the lead.

DeWeese and Cal Berryman both finished 2 for 3.

"Offensively, we were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position," Ryan Berryman said. "Norman and Berryman did a good job setting the table for us and DeWeese is seeing the ball well, but we have guys trying to do too much, and we are getting negative results."

James Paden pitched a complete game for the win. He allowed four hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

"Paden got stronger as the game wore on and helped cover a sluggish offense, hanging zeroes the last four innings. [Catcher Ryan] Rodman threw out a couple guys trying to steal, so there were good things happening," Ryan Berryman said.

HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 2

The Raiders pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Kats 3-2 in a North Central Conference game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Dalton Dixon took the tough-luck loss. He pitched all seven innings, scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs. He struck out two and walked two.

The Raiders held the Kats to four hits. Chad Washburn was 1 for 2 with three stolen bases and two runs. Isaac Flamino was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Kokomo dropped to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the NCC.

WHITKO 6, MAC 5

Tied 3-3 after the first two innings, visiting Whitko scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning to take the lead in the Three Rivers Conference game.

Marcell Sims had an RBI double for Maconaquah and Kaleb Shelton and Jacob Isley had RBI singles. Deven Mitchell took the loss. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO 5, LEBANON 0

Kokomo blanked visiting Lebanon to push its record to 5-0.

In singles play, Raigan Heflin won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Ellen Callane won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Claire Callane won by double bagels at No. 3.

In doubles play, Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 8-6 win at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu won by pretzel sticks (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2.

EASTERN 5, M-G 0

No. 2 singles player Claire Wavra prevailed in a super tiebreak to cap Eastern's 5-0 sweep of visiting Madison-Grant. Wavra's final scoreline was 2-6, 6-3, 17-15.

Also for the Comets (5-2), Emily Princell was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 1 singles, Morgan Kaiser was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell teamed for a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles and Emma Budde and Kenzie Eagle won by double bagels at No. 2 doubles.

"We still aren't playing great tennis, but it's encouraging to see this team find ways to win," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Great concentration by Claire Wavra to pull out that third set tiebreak. She played some long points and did a good job of keeping her focus."

BOYS GOLF

EASTERN 187, ALEX 204

The Comets used balanced scoring to defeat Alexandria in their home opener at Chippendale G.C.

Gabe Gomez led Eastern (2-2) and was co-medalist with a 45, Bryce Barker backed him with a 46, Sam Torivo shot a 47 and Cohen Johnson rounded out the team score with a 49.

TIPTON 157, NW 164, WESTERN 174

The Blue Devils continued their hot play by shooting a nice 157 on Tipton Municipal's front nine.

Gavin Hare led Tipton and was medalist with a 2-over 37, Nolan Swan backed him with a 38 and Calvin Condict and Ethan Courtney rounded out Tipton's score with 41s.

Maddox Williams and Landen Gibbs-Whalen led Western with 42s. Ethan Fisher shot 44 and Brody Fisher shot 46. Brody Hobson, in his action since the 2022 season, shot 48.

"Down a guy due to illness, which happens. Everyone had to play up one," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Nice to get Hobby back. His first match in a year and a half, so him being rusty on match reps was to be expected. We still have work to do. Guys just need to play how they're capable of playing, and transfer practice to matches. ... How we played [Monday] isn't going to cut it. Tipton and Northwestern have great squads."