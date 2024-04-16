Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 16

Apr. 16—Northwestern's baseball team beat visiting Sheridan 4-3 on Monday.

Neither team scored until the Tigers broke loose for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chase DeWitt had a bases-loaded triple and Jonathan Keeney followed with a double to drive in DeWitt.

Cole VanNatter earned the win. He started and pitched five innings, allowed six hits and two runs, struck out five and walked one. Cameron Davis picked up the save after pitching the final two innings. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out two and walked none.

The Tigers (6-1) had seven hits. VanNatter and Lincoln Cardwell each had a double.

MAC 11, H. HEIGHTS 6

Bennett Isenburg led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, Kaleb Shelton drove in four runs and the Braves beat the visiting Huskies 11-6.

Maconaquah finished with 12 hits. Shelton went 3 for 3 with a double, Isenburg was 2 for 3 and Marcell Sims was 2 for 4.

Shelton pitched five solid innings for the win. He held the Huskies to one hit and three runs (all unearned). Deven Mitchell closed with two scoreless innings.

"I am really proud of this team," Mac coach Eric Isenburg said. "We has a tough game on Saturday [a 23-1 loss to Twin Lakes] and they made a point of resetting their mental approach and it showed with our tough at bats up and down the lineup. The seniors showed maturity and leadership and the young guys settled in and preformed well."

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 4, W. LAF. 3

Chloe Linn pitched a complete game to lead the Class 3A co-No. 11-ranked Panthers past the Class 3A No. 15 Red Devils in a game between sectional rivals at West Lafayette. Linn held the Red Devils to three hits and no earned runs, struck out five and walked only one.

Chloe Hunt belted a solo home run for the Panthers (4-0), Brynley Erb went 2 for 3 with a triple, Linn was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kamryn Garber and Kylie Miller each had a double.

EASTERN 8, ROCHESTER 3

The Comets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating the Zebras.

Emillia Andrews, Marly Coan and Kendall Wilson had two single apiece for the Comets (2-4) and Mack Causey had a double. Andrews, Coan, Causey, Katie Hendricks and Maggie Johnson drove in one run apiece.

Eastern starting pitcher Lilli Shrock worked three innings and allowed three hits and one run. Kenzie Degraaff pitched the final four innings and gave up two hits and two runs (one earned).

CATHEDRAL 4, KOKOMO 0

Class 4A No. 10 Cathedral held visiting Kokomo to just two hits, singles by Liliana Lamberson and Dani Tate.

Taylor Reed took the hard-luck loss. She pitched all six innings, allowed seven hits and two earned runs, struck out two and walked two.

BOYS GOLF

CASS 159, MAC 185

The Kings used balanced scoring to beat the Braves at Logansport G.C.

Michael Myers led the Kings and was the match medalist with a 2-over 37, Ryan Stoller and Garrett Helvie backed him with 39s and Nolan Hines turned in a 44 for the fourth score.

FRANKFORT 182, KOKOMO 197

Led by medalist Xavier McIntosh's 5-over 40, the Hot Dogs beat the Kats at Frankfort Commons G.C.

William Nelson led Kokomo with a 47 and Mitchell McClelland followed with a 48. Ashtyn Goff (50) and Canaan Horner (52) rounded out the Kats' team score.

GIRLS TENNIS

CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 2

The Kings improved to 3-0 with the win in their home opener.

The Kings swept the doubles points with Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck winning 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2. Cass' other point came at No. 2 singles where Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1.

LOGAN 4, WESTERN 1

The Panthers' lone point in the road match came at No. 1 doubles where Liliana Hess and Elizabeth Mercer won 6-1, 6-0.