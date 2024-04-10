Prep Roundup: Tribe, Bucs win on rain-soaked Tuesday
(WJHL) – With the lingering inclement weather, only a handful of area baseball teams were able to complete their Tuesday matchups.
In Kingsport, Dobyns-Bennett earned a crucial series split with district foe, Science Hill, escaping 2-1.
Another one-run affair between Sullivan East and University High went the way of the Bucs, as they secured a 4-3 victory on home turf.
OTHER SCORES:
John Battle 10, Wise Central 1 (BASE)
Gate City 8, Union 0 (GSOC)
Abingdon 12, Ridgeview 0 (GSOC)
Honaker 4, Lee High 0 (GSOC)
Tennessee High 6, Sullivan East 0 (BSOC)
Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 1 (BSOC)
