Prep roundup: Traverse City St. Francis moves to 3-0, has yet to allow a goal; Petoskey also improves to 3-0; Buckley's Milarch fires no-hitter

Apr. 11—CHARLEVOIX — Traverse City St. Francis started the girls soccer season 3-0 for the first time since 2014 with a 2-0 win Thursday over Charlevoix.

Liliana David and Sidney Peters each scored goals, with two assists going to Riley Collins.

Paisleigh Upshaw recorded 12 saves as the Gladiators pitched their third consecutive shutout. The last time the Glads began the season 3-0, they were the Traverse City Liberty with their first win coming against Charlevoix by a 3-1 ginal on the same day of the year.

The Liberty team started the 2017 campaign 2-0-2.

"We've got a lot of strength in the middle," St. Francis head coach Scott Conway said. "Our sophomore in the middle, Sidney Peters, is a beast."

Sophomore midfielder Grace Rowe also helps control the middle, feeding the ball up to Collins and David at forward.

"Our passing has been on," Conway said, "and we've been taking advantage of the shots we've had."

The defensive effort to continue St. Francis' streak of not allowing a goal to 240 minutes was also aided by senior center back Adriana Spranger, freshman defender Madelyn Simerson and sophomore defender Reese Muma.

All three wins also came against Lake Michigan Conference foes, putting the Gladiators in the early driver's seat atop the LMC, especially with a win over two-time defending champ Elk Rapids in hand. The LMC, which started 1997 and has sponsored girls soccer since the 2004 season, is disbanding after this year

"We've never won the league," Conway said. "What a way to do it if we can go out that way."

The Glads travel to play Mount Pleasant on Saturday. Charlevoix (1-1) hosts Boyne City (0-3) Tuesday.

SOCCER

Petoskey 4

Harbor Springs 0

Petoskey: Annika Gandhi 2 goals; Haidyn Wegman goal; Claire O'Donnell goal; Brynn Jonker assist; Lauren Cole assist; Lilly Premo assist; Sadie Corey shutout.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-0) hosts Cadillac next Tuesday.

Cadillac 1

Ludington 0

Cadillac: Sophia Clough goal off corner kick by Mairyn Kinnie in 2nd minute; Lydia Owens 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-1-1) travel Tuesday to Petoskey.

Suttons Bay 8

Kingsley 0

Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint hat trick; Megan U'Ren hat trick; Adrienne Schaub goal; Megan Lint goal.

Kingsley: Lily Mitchell 7 saves; Grace Beeman 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Norse (4-1, 2-1 Northwest) travel Friday to Manistee; the Stags (1-3-1, 1-1-1 Northwest) travel Monday to Leland.

Brethren 2

BR Crossroads 1

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-2) travel Monday to McBain NMC.

GOLF

Manton 372

Kingsley 385

Manton: Lincoln Hicks 86; Connor Garno 90; Mateo Powell 95; Jack Bartlett 101.

Kingsley: Ty Morgan 90; James Pearson 94; Gavyn Merchant 98; Gavin Dear 103.

BASEBALL

Forest Area 8 2

Buckley 7 5

Game 1: Forest Area — Matthew Coy (W) 3.2 IP 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Vanek Schultz 2 H, RBI; Tyler Singer H, 2 RBI; Jake Erickson H, 2B, HBP; Kelson Schultz H.

Game 2: Forest Area — Brodie Smith 2.1 IP, 4 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Cameron Patton H, 2 2B; Tyler Singer H; Kelson Schultz 2 H.

UP NEXT: Forest Area (1-3) travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Monday. The Bears (1-3) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Saturday.

Glen Lake 10 13

Lake Leelanau SM 1 0

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-0) face Norway at Mount Pleasant on Saturday. The Eagles (2-2) travel to Buckley on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Buckley 13 7

Forest Area 0 11

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) 5 IP, 11 K, 0 H, HR 3B, 4 RBI; Maddie Chilson 2 H; Addisen Harrand 2 H.

Game 2: Buckley — Chilson 3 IP, 9 K, 0 H, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Milarch 3 IP, 6 K; Avery Mathews 2 2B.

UP NEXT: The Bears (3-1) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Saturday. Forest Area travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Monday.

