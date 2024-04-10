Prep Roundup: Traverse City Central tennis wins Up North Invite; plenty of prep action across track, soccer, lacrosse and tennis Tuesday

Apr. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central enjoyed home-court advantage at the Up North Invite on Tuesday.

The Trojans' varsity girls tennis team took first place among a group of Big North Conference competitors, earning 20 points in matches against Traverse City West, Cadillac and Petoskey. The Titans finished second with 14 points followed by Cadillac in third with a baker's dozen, and Petoskey in fourth with a single point.

"The girls were ready to get the tournament season started and were looking to play some Big North opponents," TC Central head coach Lisa Seymour said.

Seymour said the Trojans' one-doubles team of Natalie Bourdo and Wren Walker put together the most dominant performance of the day, losing just one game as they beat West's Lily Cerny and Calli Hathaway (6-0, 6-0), Cadillac (6-0, 6-1) and Petoskey (6-0, 6-0). The duo was one of five flight winners for the Trojans.

Central's two-doubles combo of Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker dropped just three games on the day, beating TC West's Brenna Baldwin and Mia Hoffman (6-1, 6-1), Cadillac (6-0, 6-0) and Petoskey (6-1, 6-0). The three-doubles tandem of Annie Goldkuhle and Caroline Henkel knocked off Cadillac (6-2, 6-0), West's Meg Barnum and Lily Alverado (6-2, 7-5) and Petoskey (6-1, 6-3).

Alexis Smith at one-singles and Lola Ruoff at three-singles also earned flight championships for the Trojans. Smith beat Cadillac (6-4, 7-6(6)), bested West's Ashley Beeler (6-0, 6-0), and won via default against Petoskey. Ruoff beat West's Mayah Skrupski (6-2, 3-6, 10-8), Cadillac (3-6, 6-0, 10-5) and Petoskey (7-5, 6-4).

West picked up two flight championships as Maya Wilson won at four-doubles, beating Petoskey (6-0, 6-0), Cadillac (6-0, 6-0) and Central's Kate O'Keefe (6-2, 6-2). The Titans' four-doubles team of Sonjena Hart and Marella Mast beat Cadillac (6-2, 7-6 (2)), Petoskey (6-0, 6-0) and Central's Lily Briggs and Macy Parker (6-2, 6-2).

Cadillac's Sara Outman was the other flight champion on the day, winning at two-singles with victories over West's Ellie Gruber (6-4, 6-3), Central's Abby Pfannenstiel (4-6, 6-0, 10-8) and Petoskey (6-3, 6-3).

"There were a lot of good, close matches, and I'm sure that each team was happy to get out to play and get a first look at the other teams in the conference," Seymour said.

TRACK & FIELD

Blue Devils, Trojans split at dual meet

GAYLORD — Traverse City Central and Gaylord split the team titles at Tuesday's dual meet as the Blue Devils won the girls division, 90-40, and the Trojans won the boys division, 76-56.

Central's winners in the boys division included Scott Goodwin in the 100-meter dash, Asher Paul in the 200m, Leland Brown in the 400m, Quinten Henderson in the 800m, Jack Steen in the 1600m, Matthew Gordon in the 110m and 300m hurdles, the 4x100m relay team of Cy Shoemaker, Seamus Dye, Carter Gle and Goodwin, RJ McCuien in the high jump, and Madden Alpers in the long jump.

Gaylord's winners on the boys side were Caleb Lamblin in the 3200m, the 4x200m relay team of Andrew Szymoniak, Kaven Cole, Cirio Espositos and Caleb Aungst, the 4x400m relay team of Dominick Mikel, Cole, Collin Piehl and Gabe Warner, and the 4x800m relay team of Warner, Lamblin, Chase Allen and Piehl along with Connor Byram in the shot put and discus, and Nickolas Savoie in the pole vault.

Gaylord's winners in the girls division were Emily Jorgenson in the 100m, Skylee Ames in the 200m, Ivy Roberts in the 400m, Katie Berkshire in the 800m, Ella Spanding in the 3200m, and Lauren Rigney in the 100m and 300m hurdles. The Blue Devils swept the relay races with Jorgenson, Addison McDonald, Ames and Rigney winning the 4x100m, Ames, Nevaeh Hall, Jorgenson and Rigney winning the 4x200m, Berkshire, Emily Kurncz, Ivy Roberts and Lily Sargent winning the 4x400m, and Berkshire, Marie Polvsen, Spanding and Sargent winning the 4x800m. Roberts won the high jump. Lillian Mason won the pole vault, and McDonald won the long jump.

Central's winners included Claire Eichberger in the 1600 and Lorelai Zielinski in the shot put and discus.

Inland Lakes, Joburg take top spots at Ski Valley Open

INLAND LAKES — Inland Lakes won the girls title while Johannesburg-Lewiston took the top spot in the boys division at Tuesday's Ski Valley Open.

The Bulldogs won with 141 points to the Cardinals' 99 in the girls division, and the Cards repaid the favor with a 91-76.5 win over Inland Lakes for the boys title.

Area winners on the boys side were Inland Lakes' Tanner Howard in the 400m, the 4x100 relay team of Sam Schoonmaker, Jake Feegan, Alyx Willis and Dylan Zinke, and Schoonmaker in the discus; Joburg's Blake Fox in the 800m, Malaki Gascho in the 1600m, Jeremiah Witt in the 3200m, the 4x200m relay of Lane Chalmers, Lance Marsh, Nathan Hummel and Andrew Zochowski, the 4x400m relay of Dusty Layman, Fox, Witt and Gascho, the 4x800m relay of Gascho, Fox, Layman and Witt, and Keegan Sietman in the pole vault; and Gaylord St. Mary's Rylan Matelski in the long jump.

Area girls picking up wins were Joburg's Brooklyn Latuszek in the 100m, Harlie Fox in the 400m, Allie Nowak in the 800m and 3200m, Madalyn Agren in the 1600m, the 4x400m relay of Yolanda Gascho, Harlie Fox, Agren and Nowak, and the 4x800m relay of Fox, Agren, Nowak and Danielle Agren; Inland Lakes' Kaylee Taglauer in the 200m, Mary Myshock in the 100m hurdles, the 4x100m relay of Myshock, Chloe Robinson, Josie Cooper and Taglauer, the 4x200m relay of Cooper, Taglauer, Margaret Newman and Addison Byrne, Robinson in the shot put and high jump; Newman in the long jump, and Frankie Wabanimkee in the pole vault.

Lake City girls win at Mancelona Open

MANCELONA — The Lake City girls track and field team won the Mancelona Open with 147.5 points on Tuesday. Ogemaw Heights won the boys crown.

Area winners for the girls included Central Lake-Ellsworth's Ellie White in the 200m and Ruby Pletcher in the 400m; Lake City's Baylie Eisenga in the 800m and 1600m, Emma Roe in the 3200, Sadie Larson in the 100m and 300m hurdles, the 4x400m relay team of Kaitline Kendall, Lauren Booms, Roe and Addison Seger, the 4x800m relay team of Megan Gottschall, Seger, Roe and Eisenga, and Booms in the pole vault; and Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins in the shot put.

Area boys winners were Lake City's Tyler Brown in the 100m, Darin Kunkel in the 400m, the 4x200m relay team of Brown, Sean Fox, Cameron Miller and Jeremiah King, and Robbie Root in the pole vault; Bellaire's Ethan Lambert in the 110m and 300m hurdles; Mancelona's 4x100m relay team of Elijah Westcott, Jaymes Wildfong, Aiden Dixon and Carson Olds; Central Lake-Ellsworth's 4x400m relay team of Jayce Trupp, Jurgen Griswold, Tristin Wiltse and Patrick Puroll, and Wiltse in the long jump.

GIRLS SOCCER

Petoskey 3

Big Rapids 0

UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-0) heads to Harbor Springs on Thursday.

Alpena 8

Grayling 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-1) travel to Harbor Springs on Monday.

McBain NMC 7

Roscommon 0

UP NEXT: The Comets (0-0) head to Clare on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Petoskey 12

Cadillac 1

UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-0) travel to Midland on Friday. The Vikings (0-2) head to Bay City Central for the North/South Tournament on April 20.

BOYS GOLF

McBain NMC wins Missaukee Cup

LAKE CITY — The McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets fired a combined score of 165 to capture the Missaukee Cup at the Missaukee Golf Club in Lake City on Tuesday.

The Comets were led by Titus Best with a 37 along with Ty VanHaitsma with a 40 and Emmitt Baas and Dries VanNoord each with a 44. The host Lake City Trojans took second place with a combined score of 207 as Scout Wetzel led with a 46.

Bear Lake 2nd, Mesick 3rd at Pentwater

PENTWATER — Pentwater dominated on its home course at the Golden Sands Golf Course on Tuesday, capturing the top five individual spots en route to a win.

Bear Lake's Connor Wojciechowski led the Lakers to a runner-up finish and was the top area finisher in sixth place with a 43 followed by teammates Zach Griffis in eighth with a 45 and Jack Meszaros in 10th with a 49. Mesick's Tyler Hall was the Bulldogs' best finisher, taking 15th with a 58 as his team finished third.

The final team scores were Pentwater with a 162, Bear Lake at 194, and Mesick at 259.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grayling 6

Alpena 2

Grayling winners: (2S) Jocelyn Millikin won 6-3, 6-1; (3S) Alyssa Huber won 6-3, 6-2; (1D) Brylee Sheldon/Jayden Partello won 7-5, 6-4; (2D) Makynna Holmes/Karlee Smith won 6-3, 6-4; (3D) Grace Fogle/Brooklynn Laskowski won 6-0, 6-0; (4D) Emma Smith/Aryanna Florschuetz won via default.