Prep Roundup: Toppers upended at home; DCHS softball doubles up Unicoi Co.

(WJHL) – It was another Friday night filled with local action on the diamond in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Bucs baseball outlast Boilermakers, 9-7 on the road

In Johnson City, Science Hill led early, but allowed a handful of runs late to fall to TC Roberson (NC), 9-5.

On the softball side, David Crockett pushes past Unicoi County, 16-8.

OTHER SCORES:

Greeneville 5, West Ridge 1 (SB/Tiny Day)

Knox Karns 7, Greeneville 5 (SB/Tiny Day)

Sullivan East 14, Chuckey-Doak 2 (SB/Tiny Day)

Sullivan East 6, Morristown East 4 (SB/Tiny Day)

West Ridge 11, South Greene 0 (SB/Tiny Day)

Volunteer 10, Chuckey-Doak 2 (SB/Tiny Day)

Rye Cove 7, Eastside 3 (SB)

Hampton 7, Happy Valley 4 (BASE)

Coalfield 11, South Greene 3 (BASE)

Dobyns-Bennett 10, Unicoi Co. 9 (BASE)

Knox Central (KY) 7, University High 4 (BASE)

Volunteer 10, Coalfield 6 (BASE)

Knox Central (KY) 7, West Greene 2 (BASE)

Virginia High 6, Patrick Henry 3 (BASE)

Eastside 18, Rye Cove 0 (BASE)

John Battle 4, Union 0 (GSOC)

Chuckey-Doak 4, West Greene 1 (BSOC)

Union 5, Johns Battle 1 (BSOC)

