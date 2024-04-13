Prep Roundup: Toppers, Smoky Bears snag wins in Tribe Classic

(WJHL) – The Tribe Classic rolled along on the high school diamond, despite some rain in the Tri-Cities on Friday.

Science Hill jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat Murfreesboro Central Magnet, 10-4.

From Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, a dominant pitching performance from Sevier County led the Smoky Bears to a 7-1 win over Greeneville.

North Greene 10, West Greene 0 (SB)

William Byrd (Va) 5, Tennessee High 3 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Dobyns-Bennett 7, Pigeon Forge 0 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Unicoi Co. 8, Pigeon Forge 2 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Sevier Co. 7, Greeneville 1 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

West Greene 10, Unaka 1 (BASE)

Wise Central 19, Ridgeview 3 (BASE)

Chuckey-Doak 3, Lakeway Christian 1 (BSOC – Blue Ridge Classic)

